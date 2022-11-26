N. ILLINOIS (2-5)
Durosinmi 0-0 0-0 0, Coit 4-11 5-5 14, Crump 0-1 4-4 4, Nutter 3-6 2-2 10, Williams 10-19 5-7 28, Russell 1-6 0-0 2, Plintauskas 4-6 0-0 12, Ibarguen 2-2 0-0 4, Thornton 1-4 0-0 2, Amos 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 16-18 76.
N. IOWA (2-3)
Betz 0-4 0-0 0, Born 8-18 12-15 30, Campbell 0-2 2-4 2, Anderson 4-10 8-12 16, Duax 5-6 1-2 11, Wolf 7-13 2-3 19, Daniel 2-4 0-0 5, Krogmann 0-1 0-0 0, Peksari 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 25-36 83.
Halftime_N. Iowa 32-31. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 10-27 (Plintauskas 4-5, Williams 3-7, Nutter 2-3, Coit 1-6, Amos 0-1, Russell 0-2, Thornton 0-3), N. Iowa 6-18 (Wolf 3-6, Born 2-7, Daniel 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Betz 0-1, Campbell 0-1). Fouled Out_Crump, Nutter. Rebounds_N. Illinois 23 (Crump, Russell 5), N. Iowa 32 (Anderson 8). Assists_N. Illinois 10 (Williams 3), N. Iowa 6 (Born 4). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 27, N. Iowa 18.
