FGFTReb
NJITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman398-164-72-64522
Diakite123-40-42-4006
Gray428-120-01-52216
Hess354-96-92-52215
Sullivan382-81-41-7536
de Graaf335-102-22-42016
Osawe132-32-20-7026
McMillian92-30-00-1104
Anderson40-10-00-0000
Totals22534-6615-2810-39161491

Percentages: FG .515, FT .536.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (de Graaf 4-8, Coleman 2-4, Sullivan 1-3, Hess 1-5, Anderson 0-1, McMillian 0-1, Osawe 0-1, Gray 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (de Graaf).

Turnovers: 9 (Coleman 5, Sullivan 2, Gray, Hess).

Steals: 3 (Hess 2, Sullivan).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MAINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Feierbergs293-90-01-4356
Clayton392-63-40-3457
Tynes448-177-82-105424
Wright-McLeish325-122-41-51416
Juozapaitis4510-170-01-32326
Turgut152-50-02-3324
Adetogun110-00-02-3200
Filipovity100-10-00-1000
Totals22530-6712-169-32202383

Percentages: FG .448, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Juozapaitis 6-11, Wright-McLeish 4-9, Tynes 1-3, Turgut 0-1, Clayton 0-3, Feierbergs 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Tynes).

Turnovers: 10 (Turgut 4, Juozapaitis 3, Clayton 2, Feierbergs).

Steals: 6 (Tynes 4, Turgut, Wright-McLeish).

Technical Fouls: None.

NJIT41361491
Maine4136683

A_835 (3,100).

