|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NJIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|39
|8-16
|4-7
|2-6
|4
|5
|22
|Diakite
|12
|3-4
|0-4
|2-4
|0
|0
|6
|Gray
|42
|8-12
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|16
|Hess
|35
|4-9
|6-9
|2-5
|2
|2
|15
|Sullivan
|38
|2-8
|1-4
|1-7
|5
|3
|6
|de Graaf
|33
|5-10
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|0
|16
|Osawe
|13
|2-3
|2-2
|0-7
|0
|2
|6
|McMillian
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|Anderson
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|34-66
|15-28
|10-39
|16
|14
|91
Percentages: FG .515, FT .536.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (de Graaf 4-8, Coleman 2-4, Sullivan 1-3, Hess 1-5, Anderson 0-1, McMillian 0-1, Osawe 0-1, Gray 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (de Graaf).
Turnovers: 9 (Coleman 5, Sullivan 2, Gray, Hess).
Steals: 3 (Hess 2, Sullivan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MAINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Feierbergs
|29
|3-9
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|5
|6
|Clayton
|39
|2-6
|3-4
|0-3
|4
|5
|7
|Tynes
|44
|8-17
|7-8
|2-10
|5
|4
|24
|Wright-McLeish
|32
|5-12
|2-4
|1-5
|1
|4
|16
|Juozapaitis
|45
|10-17
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|26
|Turgut
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|2
|4
|Adetogun
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|Filipovity
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|30-67
|12-16
|9-32
|20
|23
|83
Percentages: FG .448, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Juozapaitis 6-11, Wright-McLeish 4-9, Tynes 1-3, Turgut 0-1, Clayton 0-3, Feierbergs 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Tynes).
Turnovers: 10 (Turgut 4, Juozapaitis 3, Clayton 2, Feierbergs).
Steals: 6 (Tynes 4, Turgut, Wright-McLeish).
Technical Fouls: None.
|NJIT
|41
|36
|14
|—
|91
|Maine
|41
|36
|6
|—
|83
A_835 (3,100).
