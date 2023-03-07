N. KENTUCKY (22-12)
Brandon 3-4 0-0 6, Rhodes 4-9 0-0 9, T.Robinson 5-10 0-0 12, Vinson 6-12 3-3 16, Warrick 3-12 11-13 18, Faulkner 0-3 2-2 2, Pivorius 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Sumler 0-0 0-0 0, Zorgvol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 16-18 63.
CLEVELAND ST. (21-13)
Johnson 2-6 1-2 5, Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Lowder 2-7 0-2 6, Parker 6-10 0-0 14, Enaruna 7-14 3-4 17, Hill 2-6 1-2 6, Pryor 1-4 0-0 3, Woodrich 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 24-57 5-10 61.
Halftime_N. Kentucky 33-30. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 5-20 (T.Robinson 2-6, Rhodes 1-2, Warrick 1-3, Vinson 1-5, Pivorius 0-1, Faulkner 0-3), Cleveland St. 8-17 (Parker 2-3, Woodrich 2-3, Lowder 2-6, Pryor 1-1, Hill 1-3, Enaruna 0-1). Fouled Out_T.Robinson. Rebounds_N. Kentucky 27 (Brandon 9), Cleveland St. 33 (Johnson 10). Assists_N. Kentucky 5 (Rhodes, Vinson 2), Cleveland St. 16 (Parker 6). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 14, Cleveland St. 16.
