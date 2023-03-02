OAKLAND (13-19)
Hervey 4-5 6-6 15, Townsend 7-12 4-6 19, Lampman 3-7 0-0 9, Moore 6-18 8-10 21, Watts 1-2 0-0 2, Price 2-2 0-0 6, Conway 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-48 18-22 74.
N. KENTUCKY (20-12)
Brandon 3-4 7-12 13, Rhodes 1-7 3-6 5, Robinson 3-6 3-4 11, Vinson 5-8 0-0 12, Warrick 6-10 5-5 22, Faulkner 5-11 0-0 12, Pivorius 2-4 0-0 6, Zorgvol 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Sumler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 18-27 81.
Halftime_N. Kentucky 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 8-19 (Lampman 3-6, Price 2-2, Hervey 1-1, Townsend 1-1, Moore 1-8, Watts 0-1), N. Kentucky 13-29 (Warrick 5-7, Pivorius 2-4, Robinson 2-4, Vinson 2-4, Faulkner 2-6, Rhodes 0-4). Fouled Out_Price, Vinson. Rebounds_Oakland 22 (Hervey 7), N. Kentucky 31 (Brandon 13). Assists_Oakland 15 (Moore 7), N. Kentucky 16 (Rhodes 9). Total Fouls_Oakland 20, N. Kentucky 18. A_2,672 (9,400).
