|Carolina
|0
|6
|7
|3
|—
|16
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|0
|7
|6
|—
|19
First Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 36, 12:50.
NYG_FG Gano 33, 2:30.
Second Quarter
Car_FG Pineiro 31, 12:15.
Car_FG Pineiro 32, :56.
Third Quarter
Car_Moore 16 pass from Mayfield (Pineiro kick), 12:27.
NYG_Bellinger 16 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 9:19.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 51, 12:31.
Car_FG Pineiro 38, 10:46.
NYG_FG Gano 56, 3:34.
A_73,843.
|Car
|NYG
|First downs
|18
|18
|Total Net Yards
|275
|265
|Rushes-yards
|23-146
|33-103
|Passing
|129
|162
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-75
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-29-0
|22-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|3-14
|Punts
|5-42.4
|5-50.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-38
|8-62
|Time of Possession
|23:55
|36:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 15-102, Mayfield 6-35, Foreman 2-9. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 21-72, Jones 10-21, Brightwell 1-14, Breida 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Carolina, Mayfield 14-29-0-145. N.Y. Giants, Jones 22-34-0-176.
RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 4-26, Moore 3-43, R.Anderson 3-32, Ricci 1-16, Sullivan 1-13, Thomas 1-13, S.Smith 1-2. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 6-34, James 5-51, Sills 3-37, Barkley 3-16, Hudson 2-22, Toney 2-0, Bellinger 1-16.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
