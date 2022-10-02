|Chicago
|6
|3
|3
|0
|—
|12
|N.Y. Giants
|7
|7
|3
|3
|—
|20
First Quarter
Chi_FG Badgley 29, 8:27.
NYG_D.Jones 21 run (Gano kick), 5:06.
Chi_FG Badgley 22, 1:30.
Second Quarter
NYG_D.Jones 8 run (Gano kick), 5:17.
Chi_FG Badgley 40, 1:44.
Third Quarter
Chi_FG Badgley 35, 11:02.
NYG_FG Gano 44, 1:33.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 43, 5:31.
|Chi
|NYG
|First downs
|16
|20
|Total Net Yards
|293
|333
|Rushes-yards
|32-149
|44-262
|Passing
|144
|71
|Punt Returns
|2-19
|2-5
|Kickoff Returns
|2-44
|2-33
|Interceptions Ret.
|1--3
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-22-0
|9-16-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-19
|1-11
|Punts
|5-52.8
|5-54.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-3
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-65
|7-55
|Time of Possession
|28:51
|31:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Herbert 19-77, Fields 7-52, Ebner 6-20. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 31-146, Jones 6-68, Taylor 3-30, Breida 3-18, Brightwell 1-0.
PASSING_Chicago, Fields 11-22-0-163. N.Y. Giants, Jones 8-13-0-71, Taylor 1-3-1-11.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Mooney 4-94, Kmet 3-16, Ebner 2-6, Herbert 1-24, Wesco 1-23. N.Y. Giants, Bellinger 3-23, Barkley 2-16, Hudson 1-18, Slayton 1-11, James 1-9, Sills 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Giants, Gano 37.
