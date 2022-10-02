Chicago633012
N.Y. Giants773320

First Quarter

Chi_FG Badgley 29, 8:27.

NYG_D.Jones 21 run (Gano kick), 5:06.

Chi_FG Badgley 22, 1:30.

Second Quarter

NYG_D.Jones 8 run (Gano kick), 5:17.

Chi_FG Badgley 40, 1:44.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Badgley 35, 11:02.

NYG_FG Gano 44, 1:33.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 43, 5:31.

ChiNYG
First downs1620
Total Net Yards293333
Rushes-yards32-14944-262
Passing14471
Punt Returns2-192-5
Kickoff Returns2-442-33
Interceptions Ret.1--30-0
Comp-Att-Int11-22-09-16-1
Sacked-Yards Lost6-191-11
Punts5-52.85-54.6
Fumbles-Lost3-32-1
Penalties-Yards5-657-55
Time of Possession28:5131:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Herbert 19-77, Fields 7-52, Ebner 6-20. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 31-146, Jones 6-68, Taylor 3-30, Breida 3-18, Brightwell 1-0.

PASSING_Chicago, Fields 11-22-0-163. N.Y. Giants, Jones 8-13-0-71, Taylor 1-3-1-11.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Mooney 4-94, Kmet 3-16, Ebner 2-6, Herbert 1-24, Wesco 1-23. N.Y. Giants, Bellinger 3-23, Barkley 2-16, Hudson 1-18, Slayton 1-11, James 1-9, Sills 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Giants, Gano 37.

