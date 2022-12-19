N.Y. Giants0143320
Washington306312

First Quarter

Was_FG Slye 41, 2:51.

Second Quarter

NYG_Thibodeaux 1 fumble return (Gano kick), 13:10.

NYG_Barkley 3 run (Gano kick), 1:43.

Third Quarter

Was_Dotson 19 pass from Heinicke (kick failed), 8:38.

NYG_FG Gano 50, 3:11.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Slye 51, 12:31.

NYG_FG Gano 50, 1:55.

NYGWas
First downs1920
Total Net Yards288387
Rushes-yards30-12826-159
Passing160228
Punt Returns2-321-4
Kickoff Returns1-213-93
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int21-32-017-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-03-21
Punts5-42.64-44.25
Fumbles-Lost1-04-2
Penalties-Yards5-306-40
Time of Possession30:3029:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 18-87, Jones 10-35, Breida 2-6. Washington, Robinson 12-89, Heinicke 3-33, Gibson 5-21, Brown 1-15, Samuel 5-1.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 21-32-0-160. Washington, Heinicke 17-29-0-249.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 5-33, Slayton 5-23, James 4-42, Hodgins 4-37, Vannett 1-15, Breida 1-6, Bellinger 1-4. Washington, McLaurin 6-70, Dotson 4-105, Samuel 3-44, Gibson 2-6, Robinson 1-18, Thomas 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

