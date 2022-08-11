|N.Y. Giants
|3
|7
|7
|6
|—
|23
|New England
|7
|0
|7
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 25, 9:36.
NE_Thornton 2 pass from Hoyer (Folk kick), :00.
Second Quarter
NYG_James 7 pass from T.Taylor (Gano kick), 3:54.
Third Quarter
NE_K.Harris 3 run (Vizcaino kick), 10:55.
NYG_A.Williams 2 run (Gano kick), 6:54.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 40, 10:22.
NE_Humphrey 20 pass from Zappe (Vizcaino kick), 4:51.
NYG_FG Gano 24, :00.
|NYG
|NE
|First downs
|26
|19
|Total Net Yards
|418
|308
|Rushes-yards
|33-177
|18-52
|Passing
|241
|256
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|3-53
|Kickoff Returns
|3-74
|4-94
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-6
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-47-0
|24-40-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|1-8
|Punts
|4-48.75
|6-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-65
|12-89
|Time of Possession
|33:59
|26:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, A.Williams 9-61, Brightwell 7-40, Corbin 6-23, Platzgummer 3-21, Barkley 4-13, Foster 1-9, Jones 1-6, Taylor 1-2, Slayton 1-2. New England, Strong 6-25, Taylor 5-16, K.Harris 6-9, Zappe 1-2.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Taylor 13-21-0-129, Jones 6-10-0-69, Webb 8-16-0-51. New England, Zappe 19-32-1-205, Hoyer 5-8-0-59.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Johnson 7-82, Corbin 5-28, James 3-44, Brightwell 2-19, Bachman 2-17, Slayton 1-17, Allen 1-15, Barkley 1-8, Doss 1-6, Golladay 1-6, Bellinger 1-5, Myarick 1-3, A.Williams 1-(minus 1). New England, Wilkerson 8-99, Humphrey 6-62, Nixon 4-81, Thornton 2-9, Taylor 1-11, Sokol 1-4, Strong 1-0, K.Harris 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
