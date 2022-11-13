Houston037616
N.Y. Giants7014324

First Quarter

NYG_Cager 9 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 7:51.

Second Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 38, 11:27.

Third Quarter

NYG_Slayton 54 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 12:33.

Hou_N.Collins 12 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 8:06.

NYG_Barkley 2 run (Gano kick), 2:21.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 34, 2:22.

NYG_FG Gano 49, 1:55.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 46, :07.

A_71,615.

HouNYG
First downs2219
Total Net Yards387367
Rushes-yards19-10147-191
Passing286176
Punt Returns3-172-2
Kickoff Returns1-321-21
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int22-37-113-17-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-333-21
Punts5-45.86-40.333
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards7-405-24
Time of Possession26:4033:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Pierce 17-94, Cooks 1-5, Burkhead 1-2. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 35-152, Jones 5-24, Breida 6-20, W.Robinson 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Houston, Mills 22-37-1-319. N.Y. Giants, Jones 13-17-0-197.

RECEIVING_Houston, N.Collins 5-49, Cooks 4-37, Akins 3-72, Moore 3-70, Burkhead 2-28, Pierce 2-28, Dorsett 2-22, Ogunbowale 1-13. N.Y. Giants, Slayton 3-95, Hudson 3-24, Hodgins 2-41, W.Robinson 2-20, Cager 2-9, Barkley 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

