|Carolina
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|5
|7
|13
|—
|25
First Quarter
Car_FG Gonzalez 45, 8:37.
Second Quarter
NYG_safety, 14:53.
NYG_FG Gano 49, 12:53.
Third Quarter
NYG_Pettis 5 pass from Dan.Jones (Gano kick), :59.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 53, 12:41.
NYG_FG Gano 44, 5:54.
NYG_Booker 19 run (Gano kick), 4:46.
A_71,889.
|Car
|NYG
|First downs
|11
|21
|Total Net Yards
|173
|302
|Rushes-yards
|17-56
|31-103
|Passing
|117
|199
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|5-12
|Kickoff Returns
|3-39
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-14
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-39-1
|24-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-27
|2-20
|Punts
|7-36.857
|5-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-37
|8-60
|Time of Possession
|25:25
|34:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 12-28, Freeman 3-18, Walker 1-13, Smith 1-(minus 3). N.Y. Giants, Booker 14-51, Jones 8-28, Penny 9-24.
PASSING_Carolina, Darnold 16-25-1-111, Walker 3-14-0-33. N.Y. Giants, Jones 23-33-0-203, Pettis 1-1-0-16.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 6-73, Hubbard 4-28, Kirkwood 3-16, Anderson 3-14, Tremble 2-12, Freeman 1-1. N.Y. Giants, Engram 6-44, Slayton 5-63, Pettis 5-39, Ross 2-27, Booker 2-15, Rudolph 2-8, Jones 1-16, C.Johnson 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.