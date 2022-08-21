|Cincinnati
First Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 50, 2:25.
Second Quarter
NYG_Corbin 2 run (Gano kick), 12:34.
Cin_FG McPherson 44, 11:26.
Cin_FG McPherson 31, 9:55.
Third Quarter
Cin_T.Williams 1 run (McPherson kick), 9:32.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_FG Gillan 31, 14:50.
NYG_Bachman 22 pass from Webb (Webb run), 8:57.
Cin_Patrick 3 run (pass failed), 3:05.
NYG_Bachman 15 pass from Webb (Gillan kick), :35.
A_67,680.
|Cin
|NYG
|First downs
|18
|25
|Total Net Yards
|272
|423
|Rushes-yards
|22-69
|20-67
|Passing
|203
|356
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-31
|Kickoff Returns
|2-94
|4-81
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-23
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-38-0
|43-54-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|1-1
|Punts
|3-48.333
|3-36.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-59
|7-75
|Time of Possession
|29:29
|30:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Patrick 4-28, T.Williams 9-28, Browning 1-7, Evans 5-3, Allen 2-2, Pryor 1-1. N.Y. Giants, Corbin 9-27, A.Williams 5-26, Jones 1-5, Taylor 1-4, Platzgummer 2-4, Webb 2-1.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Allen 14-20-0-105, Browning 10-16-0-89, Plitt 1-2-0-17. N.Y. Giants, Webb 22-27-0-204, Jones 14-16-1-116, Taylor 7-11-0-37.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Lassiter 7-91, Pryor 4-28, Irwin 3-16, Evans 3-7, Taylor 2-32, Moss 1-11, Morgan 1-10, Patrick 1-9, Washington 1-6, T.Williams 1-3, Eubanks 1-(minus 2). N.Y. Giants, Bachman 11-122, A.Williams 7-46, Sills 5-56, Corbin 4-15, Johnson 3-41, Doss 3-34, W.Robinson 3-(minus 3), Bellinger 2-10, Kemp 1-17, James 1-8, Allen 1-4, Myarick 1-4, Platzgummer 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, McPherson 58.
