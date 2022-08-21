Cincinnati367622
N.Y. Giants0701825

First Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 50, 2:25.

Second Quarter

NYG_Corbin 2 run (Gano kick), 12:34.

Cin_FG McPherson 44, 11:26.

Cin_FG McPherson 31, 9:55.

Third Quarter

Cin_T.Williams 1 run (McPherson kick), 9:32.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_FG Gillan 31, 14:50.

NYG_Bachman 22 pass from Webb (Webb run), 8:57.

Cin_Patrick 3 run (pass failed), 3:05.

NYG_Bachman 15 pass from Webb (Gillan kick), :35.

A_67,680.

CinNYG
First downs1825
Total Net Yards272423
Rushes-yards22-6920-67
Passing203356
Punt Returns0-03-31
Kickoff Returns2-944-81
Interceptions Ret.1-230-0
Comp-Att-Int25-38-043-54-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-81-1
Punts3-48.3333-36.0
Fumbles-Lost2-12-1
Penalties-Yards8-597-75
Time of Possession29:2930:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Patrick 4-28, T.Williams 9-28, Browning 1-7, Evans 5-3, Allen 2-2, Pryor 1-1. N.Y. Giants, Corbin 9-27, A.Williams 5-26, Jones 1-5, Taylor 1-4, Platzgummer 2-4, Webb 2-1.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Allen 14-20-0-105, Browning 10-16-0-89, Plitt 1-2-0-17. N.Y. Giants, Webb 22-27-0-204, Jones 14-16-1-116, Taylor 7-11-0-37.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Lassiter 7-91, Pryor 4-28, Irwin 3-16, Evans 3-7, Taylor 2-32, Moss 1-11, Morgan 1-10, Patrick 1-9, Washington 1-6, T.Williams 1-3, Eubanks 1-(minus 2). N.Y. Giants, Bachman 11-122, A.Williams 7-46, Sills 5-56, Corbin 4-15, Johnson 3-41, Doss 3-34, W.Robinson 3-(minus 3), Bellinger 2-10, Kemp 1-17, James 1-8, Allen 1-4, Myarick 1-4, Platzgummer 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, McPherson 58.

