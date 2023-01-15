N.Y. Giants1437731
Minnesota777324

First Quarter

Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 8:23.

NYG_Barkley 28 run (Gano kick), 5:11.

NYG_Hodgins 14 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 1:03.

Second Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 25, 3:25.

Min_Osborn 9 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :45.

Third Quarter

NYG_Bellinger 9 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 11:37.

Min_I.Smith 3 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:46.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 38, 12:34.

NYG_Barkley 2 run (Gano kick), 7:47.

A_66,721.

NYGMin
First downs2821
Total Net Yards431332
Rushes-yards30-14216-61
Passing289271
Punt Returns2-171-0
Kickoff Returns1-191-24
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int24-35-032-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-120-0
Punts2-45.03-54.667
Fumbles-Lost1-02-0
Penalties-Yards5-453-12
Time of Possession33:3626:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 17-78, Barkley 9-53, Breida 3-8, Slayton 1-3. Minnesota, Cook 15-60, Cousins 1-1.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 24-35-0-301. Minnesota, Cousins 31-39-0-273, Jefferson 1-1-0-(minus 2).

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Hodgins 8-105, Barkley 5-56, Slayton 4-88, James 4-31, Bellinger 2-17, Cager 1-4. Minnesota, Hockenson 10-129, Jefferson 7-47, Cook 6-10, Thielen 3-50, Osborn 2-20, Mundt 1-12, I.Smith 1-3, Mattison 1-2, Cousins 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you