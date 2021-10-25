N.Y. Islanders1012
Vegas0000

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 1 (Pageau), 2:16.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 3 (Bailey), 7:33.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 11-4-11_26. Vegas 12-14-16_42.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 3-2-1 (42 shots-42 saves). Vegas, Lehner 1-4-0 (26-24).

A_17,699 (17,367). T_2:25.

Referees_Brad Meier, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Bevan Mills.

