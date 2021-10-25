|N.Y. Islanders
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 1 (Pageau), 2:16.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 3 (Bailey), 7:33.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 11-4-11_26. Vegas 12-14-16_42.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 2.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 3-2-1 (42 shots-42 saves). Vegas, Lehner 1-4-0 (26-24).
A_17,699 (17,367). T_2:25.
Referees_Brad Meier, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Bevan Mills.