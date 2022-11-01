|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 5 (Palmieri, Nelson), 17:35 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 4 (Johnston), 7:23. 3, Chicago, Toews 6 (Jones, Kane), 10:19 (pp). 4, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 4 (Bailey), 19:46 (en).
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 11-8-14_33. Chicago 5-9-8_22.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4; Chicago 1 of 5.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 3-3-0 (22 shots-21 saves). Chicago, Stalock 3-2-1 (2-2), Chicago, Soderblom 0-0-1 (31-28).
A_12,523 (19,717). T_2:36.
Referees_Kyle Rehman, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Derek Nansen.
