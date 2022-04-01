|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 9 (Pulock), 2:40. Penalties_Hutton, NYI (Tripping), 9:21; Copp, NYR (High Sticking), 12:51; Wahlstrom, NYI (Tripping), 17:12.
Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 3 (Johnston, Barzal), 4:48. Penalties_Lindgren, NYR (High Sticking), 6:57; Reaves, NYR (High Sticking), 13:56.
Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 14 (Wahlstrom), 2:47. Penalties_Lee, NYI (Interference), 3:54; Lee, NYI (Roughing), 6:11; Goodrow, NYR (Roughing), 6:11; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Reaves (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 6:11.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 5-7-6_18. N.Y. Rangers 7-12-8_27.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 9-13-2 (27 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 32-10-3 (18-15).
A_17,325 (18,006). T_2:21.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Travis Toomey.
