N.Y. Islanders1113
N.Y. Rangers0000

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 9 (Pulock), 2:40.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 3 (Johnston, Barzal), 4:48.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 14 (Wahlstrom), 2:47.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 5-7-6_18. N.Y. Rangers 7-12-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 9-13-2 (27 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 32-10-3 (18-15).

A_17,325 (18,006). T_2:21.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Travis Toomey.

