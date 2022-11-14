|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
|Ottawa
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 5 (Barzal, Lee), 11:53 (pp).
Second Period_2, Ottawa, Batherson 5 (Giroux, Stutzle), 8:48 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Dobson 5, 13:15.
Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Pageau 2 (Dobson, Barzal), 8:21 (pp). 5, Ottawa, Giroux 8 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 13:08. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 9 (Cizikas, Clutterbuck), 18:50 (en).
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 12-12-11_35. Ottawa 10-16-12_38.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 2 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 6.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 4-2-0 (38 shots-36 saves). Ottawa, Talbot 1-3-0 (34-31).
A_13,408 (18,572). T_2:28.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Ben O'Quinn.
