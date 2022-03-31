|Columbus
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|0
|3
|—
|5
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Aho 1 (Nelson), 8:39. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 13 (Parise, Barzal), 8:50.
Second Period_3, Columbus, Bemstrom 4 (Bean, Robinson), 8:47. 4, Columbus, Danforth 6 (Gavrikov, Chinakhov), 10:26.
Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 12 (Pelech, Bailey), 3:16. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 13, 9:52. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 3, 19:03 (en).
Shots on Goal_Columbus 5-14-13_32. N.Y. Islanders 14-10-12_36.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1.
Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 22-17-5 (35 shots-31 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 8-13-2 (32-30).
A_17,255 (17,113). T_2:19.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Conor O'Donnell. Linesmen_Kilian McNamara, Travis Toomey.
