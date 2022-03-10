|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|3
|2
|—
|6
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 22 (Bailey, Dobson), 10:32 (pp). Penalties_Bean, CBJ (Slashing), 9:21; Gavrikov, CBJ (High Sticking), 9:44; Cizikas, NYI (Tripping), 19:58.
Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 4 (Pulock, Palmieri), 6:08. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 17 (Beauvillier, Pelech), 13:49. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Pageau 10 (Pulock), 17:44 (sh). Penalties_Cizikas, NYI (Hooking), 10:14; Werenski, CBJ (Roughing), 16:39; Lee, NYI (Roughing), 16:39; Aho, NYI (Cross Checking), 17:18; Cizikas, NYI (High Sticking), 18:52.
Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 18 (Beauvillier, Pulock), 11:57. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 19 (Beauvillier, Aho), 19:58 (pp). Penalties_Cizikas, NYI (Tripping), 15:03; Kukan, CBJ (Hooking), 19:18.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-13-3_25. N.Y. Islanders 8-13-12_33.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 2 of 3.
Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 6-9-0 (33 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 19-12-7 (25-25).
A_16,048 (17,113). T_2:31.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Justin Johnson, Trent Knorr.