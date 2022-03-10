|Columbus
N.Y. Islanders
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 22 (Bailey, Dobson), 10:32 (pp).
Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 4 (Pulock, Palmieri), 6:08. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 17 (Beauvillier, Pelech), 13:49. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Pageau 10 (Pulock), 17:44 (sh).
Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 18 (Beauvillier, Pulock), 11:57. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 19 (Beauvillier, Aho), 19:58 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-13-3_25. N.Y. Islanders 8-13-12_33.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 2 of 3.
Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 6-9-0 (33 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 19-12-7 (25-25).
A_16,048 (17,113). T_2:31.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Justin Johnson, Trent Knorr.