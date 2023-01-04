|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|3
|3
|—
|6
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 27 (Ekman-Larsson, Boeser), 18:23.
Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Raty 2 (Johnston, Martin), 2:26. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Pageau 9 (Pulock, Barzal), 12:56 (pp). 4, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 10, 16:28. 5, Vancouver, Horvat 28 (Hughes, Miller), 18:54 (pp).
Third Period_6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 14 (Nelson), 1:46. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 3 (Wotherspoon, Barzal), 9:44. 8, N.Y. Islanders, Pageau 10 (Romanov, Cizikas), 17:51 (en).
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-14-5_29. Vancouver 12-8-6_26.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 2; Vancouver 1 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 14-12-1 (26 shots-24 saves). Vancouver, Martin 11-7-1 (28-23).
A_18,912 (18,910). T_2:20.
Referees_Reid Anderson, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bevan Mills.
