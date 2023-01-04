N.Y. Islanders0336
Vancouver1102

First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 27 (Ekman-Larsson, Boeser), 18:23.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Raty 2 (Johnston, Martin), 2:26. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Pageau 9 (Pulock, Barzal), 12:56 (pp). 4, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 10, 16:28. 5, Vancouver, Horvat 28 (Hughes, Miller), 18:54 (pp).

Third Period_6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 14 (Nelson), 1:46. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 3 (Wotherspoon, Barzal), 9:44. 8, N.Y. Islanders, Pageau 10 (Romanov, Cizikas), 17:51 (en).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-14-5_29. Vancouver 12-8-6_26.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 2; Vancouver 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 14-12-1 (26 shots-24 saves). Vancouver, Martin 11-7-1 (28-23).

A_18,912 (18,910). T_2:20.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bevan Mills.

