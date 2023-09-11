Buffalo31003016
N.Y. Jets03310622

First Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 40, 3:05. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 6:19. Key Plays: J.Allen 14 run on 3rd-and-10; J.Allen 15 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 13 pass to Harris on 3rd-and-15. Buffalo 3, N.Y. Jets 0.

Second Quarter

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 26, 10:35. Drive: 5 plays, 88 yards, 2:27. Key Plays: Whitehead 0 interception return to N.Y. Jets 4; Bre.Hall 83 run. Buffalo 3, N.Y. Jets 3.

Buf_Diggs 5 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 4:43. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: J.Allen 18 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 6 run on 3rd-and-2; J.Cook 12 run; J.Allen 26 pass to G.Davis. Buffalo 10, N.Y. Jets 3.

Buf_FG Bass 34, :17. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 2:51. Key Plays: Milano 13 interception return to N.Y. Jets 35; J.Cook 13 run; J.Allen 2 run on 3rd-and-1; J.Allen 7 run on 3rd-and-13. Buffalo 13, N.Y. Jets 3.

Third Quarter

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 43, 8:59. Drive: 13 plays, 50 yards, 6:01. Key Plays: Z.Wilson 12 pass to G.Wilson on 3rd-and-10; Z.Wilson 20 pass to Bre.Hall; D.Cook 6 run on 3rd-and-2. Buffalo 13, N.Y. Jets 6.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_G.Wilson 3 pass from Z.Wilson (Zuerlein kick), 4:55. Drive: 8 plays, 52 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Whitehead 0 interception return to N.Y. Jets 43; Z.Wilson 24 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-5; Z.Wilson 14 pass to G.Wilson on 3rd-and-5. Buffalo 13, N.Y. Jets 13.

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 30, 1:48. Drive: 8 plays, 15 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: Z.Wilson 2 run on 4th-and-1; Carter 6 run on 3rd-and-12. N.Y. Jets 16, Buffalo 13.

Buf_FG Bass 50, :02. Drive: 10 plays, 43 yards, 1:46. Key Plays: J.Allen 15 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 15 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 10 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 16, N.Y. Jets 16.

First Overtime

NYJ_Gipson 65 punt return, 9:02. Drive: 5 plays, -2 yards, 00:58. N.Y. Jets 22, Buffalo 16.

A_83,345.

BufNYJ
FIRST DOWNS1913
Rushing85
Passing117
Penalty01
THIRD DOWN EFF5-135-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-01-1
TOTAL NET YARDS314289
Total Plays6853
Avg Gain4.65.5
NET YARDS RUSHING97172
Rushes2228
Avg per rush4.4096.143
NET YARDS PASSING217117
Sacked-Yds lost5-193-23
Gross-Yds passing236140
Completed-Att.29-4114-22
Had Intercepted31
Yards-Pass Play4.7174.68
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-4-36-6-6
PUNTS-Avg.3-47.04-43.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE17112
Punt Returns1-42-66
Kickoff Returns0-02-46
Interceptions1-133-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-402-10
FUMBLES-Lost2-11-0
TIME OF POSSESSION33:0827:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Cook 12-46, J.Allen 6-36, Murray 2-8, Harty 1-4, Harris 1-3. N.Y. Jets, Bre.Hall 10-127, Cook 13-33, Carter 1-6, Z.Wilson 4-6.

PASSING_Buffalo, J.Allen 29-41-3-236. N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 14-21-1-140, Rodgers 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 10-102, Kincaid 4-26, Cook 4-17, Knox 3-25, Harty 3-9, Davis 2-32, Harris 2-16, Murray 1-9. N.Y. Jets, G.Wilson 5-34, Cook 3-26, Lazard 2-46, Carter 2-12, Bre.Hall 1-20, Conklin 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, Harty 1-4. N.Y. Jets, Gipson 2-66.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, None. N.Y. Jets, Gipson 2-46.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Bernard 4-7-0, Poyer 4-3-0, Hyde 4-1-0, Benford 4-0-0, Milano 3-5-0, Oliver 3-2-.5, Phillips 3-0-1, Rapp 2-2-0, White 2-1-0, Jones 2-0-0, Floyd 1-2-1.5, Lawson 1-1-0, Epenesa 1-0-0, Rousseau 1-0-0, Settle 1-0-0. N.Y. Jets, Reed 10-1-0, Quinc.Williams 9-1-0, Mosley 5-2-0, J.Johnson 4-1-1, Adams 4-1-0, Carter 3-2-0, Quinn.Williams 2-3-0, Jefferson 2-1-2, Gardner 2-1-0, Amos 2-0-0, Sherwood 2-0-0, Franklin-Myers 1-3-1, Whitehead 1-1-0, Woods 1-0-1, Clemons 1-0-0, McDonald 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Huff 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, Milano 1-13. N.Y. Jets, Whitehead 3-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Brandon Cruse, HL Mike Carr, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Martin Hankins, Replay Kevin Brown.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you