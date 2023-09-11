|Buffalo
|3
|10
|0
|3
|0
|—
|16
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|3
|10
|6
|—
|22
First Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 40, 3:05. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 6:19. Key Plays: J.Allen 14 run on 3rd-and-10; J.Allen 15 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 13 pass to Harris on 3rd-and-15. Buffalo 3, N.Y. Jets 0.
Second Quarter
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 26, 10:35. Drive: 5 plays, 88 yards, 2:27. Key Plays: Whitehead 0 interception return to N.Y. Jets 4; Bre.Hall 83 run. Buffalo 3, N.Y. Jets 3.
Buf_Diggs 5 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 4:43. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: J.Allen 18 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 6 run on 3rd-and-2; J.Cook 12 run; J.Allen 26 pass to G.Davis. Buffalo 10, N.Y. Jets 3.
Buf_FG Bass 34, :17. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 2:51. Key Plays: Milano 13 interception return to N.Y. Jets 35; J.Cook 13 run; J.Allen 2 run on 3rd-and-1; J.Allen 7 run on 3rd-and-13. Buffalo 13, N.Y. Jets 3.
Third Quarter
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 43, 8:59. Drive: 13 plays, 50 yards, 6:01. Key Plays: Z.Wilson 12 pass to G.Wilson on 3rd-and-10; Z.Wilson 20 pass to Bre.Hall; D.Cook 6 run on 3rd-and-2. Buffalo 13, N.Y. Jets 6.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ_G.Wilson 3 pass from Z.Wilson (Zuerlein kick), 4:55. Drive: 8 plays, 52 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Whitehead 0 interception return to N.Y. Jets 43; Z.Wilson 24 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-5; Z.Wilson 14 pass to G.Wilson on 3rd-and-5. Buffalo 13, N.Y. Jets 13.
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 30, 1:48. Drive: 8 plays, 15 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: Z.Wilson 2 run on 4th-and-1; Carter 6 run on 3rd-and-12. N.Y. Jets 16, Buffalo 13.
Buf_FG Bass 50, :02. Drive: 10 plays, 43 yards, 1:46. Key Plays: J.Allen 15 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 15 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 10 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 16, N.Y. Jets 16.
First Overtime
NYJ_Gipson 65 punt return, 9:02. Drive: 5 plays, -2 yards, 00:58. N.Y. Jets 22, Buffalo 16.
A_83,345.
|Buf
|NYJ
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|13
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-13
|5-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|314
|289
|Total Plays
|68
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|97
|172
|Rushes
|22
|28
|Avg per rush
|4.409
|6.143
|NET YARDS PASSING
|217
|117
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-19
|3-23
|Gross-Yds passing
|236
|140
|Completed-Att.
|29-41
|14-22
|Had Intercepted
|3
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.717
|4.68
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-3
|6-6-6
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-47.0
|4-43.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|17
|112
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|2-66
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-46
|Interceptions
|1-13
|3-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-40
|2-10
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:08
|27:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Cook 12-46, J.Allen 6-36, Murray 2-8, Harty 1-4, Harris 1-3. N.Y. Jets, Bre.Hall 10-127, Cook 13-33, Carter 1-6, Z.Wilson 4-6.
PASSING_Buffalo, J.Allen 29-41-3-236. N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 14-21-1-140, Rodgers 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 10-102, Kincaid 4-26, Cook 4-17, Knox 3-25, Harty 3-9, Davis 2-32, Harris 2-16, Murray 1-9. N.Y. Jets, G.Wilson 5-34, Cook 3-26, Lazard 2-46, Carter 2-12, Bre.Hall 1-20, Conklin 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, Harty 1-4. N.Y. Jets, Gipson 2-66.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, None. N.Y. Jets, Gipson 2-46.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Bernard 4-7-0, Poyer 4-3-0, Hyde 4-1-0, Benford 4-0-0, Milano 3-5-0, Oliver 3-2-.5, Phillips 3-0-1, Rapp 2-2-0, White 2-1-0, Jones 2-0-0, Floyd 1-2-1.5, Lawson 1-1-0, Epenesa 1-0-0, Rousseau 1-0-0, Settle 1-0-0. N.Y. Jets, Reed 10-1-0, Quinc.Williams 9-1-0, Mosley 5-2-0, J.Johnson 4-1-1, Adams 4-1-0, Carter 3-2-0, Quinn.Williams 2-3-0, Jefferson 2-1-2, Gardner 2-1-0, Amos 2-0-0, Sherwood 2-0-0, Franklin-Myers 1-3-1, Whitehead 1-1-0, Woods 1-0-1, Clemons 1-0-0, McDonald 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Huff 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, Milano 1-13. N.Y. Jets, Whitehead 3-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Brandon Cruse, HL Mike Carr, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Martin Hankins, Replay Kevin Brown.
