|Atlanta
|10
|6
|0
|0
|—
|16
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|7
|14
|—
|24
First Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 23, 11:22.
Atl_Zaccheaus 13 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 5:16.
Second Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 23, 4:17.
Atl_FG Koo 30, :32.
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 44, :00.
Third Quarter
NYJ_Cager 34 pass from Streveler (Pineiro kick), 7:26.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ_Perine 7 run (Zuerlein kick), 14:49.
NYJ_Anae 30 fumble return (Pineiro kick), 10:22.
A_62,625.
|Atl
|NYJ
|First downs
|17
|14
|Total Net Yards
|380
|279
|Rushes-yards
|28-115
|23-70
|Passing
|265
|209
|Punt Returns
|3-16
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|3-71
|4-95
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-29-0
|20-28-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|0-0
|Punts
|4-42.5
|5-48.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|13-121
|11-104
|Time of Possession
|31:19
|28:41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Franks 5-45, Huntley 11-34, Allgeier 6-17, Ollison 4-14, D.Williams 2-5. N.Y. Jets, Streveler 6-33, Perine 2-10, Knight 5-9, Coleman 2-8, T.Johnson 3-8, White 1-1, Bre.Hall 4-1.
PASSING_Atlanta, Ridder 10-13-0-143, Mariota 6-10-0-132, Franks 2-6-0-8. N.Y. Jets, Streveler 8-11-1-119, White 12-17-0-90.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, Bernhardt 3-67, Allgeier 3-12, Firkser 2-56, Byrd 2-32, Pruitt 2-29, K.Pitts 1-52, Hodge 1-13, Zaccheaus 1-13, Edwards 1-12, Batson 1-0, Ollison 1-(minus 3). N.Y. Jets, Black 4-47, Cager 3-65, Mims 3-43, G.Wilson 3-15, Yeboah 2-16, Charles 2-9, Wesco 1-7, Ruckert 1-4, T.Johnson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
