|N.Y. Jets
|3
|7
|0
|14
|—
|24
|Pittsburgh
|0
|6
|7
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 38, 4:03.
Second Quarter
NYJ_Z.Wilson 2 pass from Berrios (Zuerlein kick), 12:37.
Pit_FG Boswell 51, 8:30.
Pit_FG Boswell 59, :00.
Third Quarter
Pit_Pickett 1 run (Boswell kick), 7:18.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Pickett 2 run (Boswell kick), 13:36.
NYJ_Co.Davis 5 pass from Z.Wilson (Zuerlein kick), 7:31.
NYJ_Bre.Hall 2 run (Zuerlein kick), :16.
|NYJ
|Pit
|First downs
|19
|20
|Total Net Yards
|348
|297
|Rushes-yards
|29-98
|31-119
|Passing
|250
|178
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-16
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|1-7
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-4
|2-60
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-37-2
|17-26-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|3-26
|Punts
|5-47.0
|4-39.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-64
|8-55
|Time of Possession
|29:59
|30:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Bre.Hall 17-66, Z.Wilson 2-15, Carter 9-15, Moore 1-2. Pittsburgh, Harris 18-74, Warren 3-18, Pickett 6-15, Johnson 2-11, Trubisky 1-1, Olszewski 1-0.
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 18-36-2-252, Berrios 1-1-0-2. Pittsburgh, Pickett 10-13-3-120, Trubisky 7-13-1-84.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, C.Davis 5-74, Moore 3-53, Conklin 3-52, G.Wilson 2-41, Carter 2-14, Bre.Hall 2-12, Berrios 1-6, Z.Wilson 1-2. Pittsburgh, Freiermuth 7-85, Pickens 6-102, Johnson 2-11, Warren 1-4, Gentry 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
