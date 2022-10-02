N.Y. Jets3701424
Pittsburgh067720

First Quarter

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 38, 4:03.

Second Quarter

NYJ_Z.Wilson 2 pass from Berrios (Zuerlein kick), 12:37.

Pit_FG Boswell 51, 8:30.

Pit_FG Boswell 59, :00.

Third Quarter

Pit_Pickett 1 run (Boswell kick), 7:18.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Pickett 2 run (Boswell kick), 13:36.

NYJ_Co.Davis 5 pass from Z.Wilson (Zuerlein kick), 7:31.

NYJ_Bre.Hall 2 run (Zuerlein kick), :16.

NYJPit
First downs1920
Total Net Yards348297
Rushes-yards29-9831-119
Passing250178
Punt Returns0-03-16
Kickoff Returns1-141-7
Interceptions Ret.4-42-60
Comp-Att-Int19-37-217-26-4
Sacked-Yards Lost1-43-26
Punts5-47.04-39.5
Fumbles-Lost0-02-0
Penalties-Yards7-648-55
Time of Possession29:5930:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Bre.Hall 17-66, Z.Wilson 2-15, Carter 9-15, Moore 1-2. Pittsburgh, Harris 18-74, Warren 3-18, Pickett 6-15, Johnson 2-11, Trubisky 1-1, Olszewski 1-0.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 18-36-2-252, Berrios 1-1-0-2. Pittsburgh, Pickett 10-13-3-120, Trubisky 7-13-1-84.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, C.Davis 5-74, Moore 3-53, Conklin 3-52, G.Wilson 2-41, Carter 2-14, Bre.Hall 2-12, Berrios 1-6, Z.Wilson 1-2. Pittsburgh, Freiermuth 7-85, Pickens 6-102, Johnson 2-11, Warren 1-4, Gentry 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

