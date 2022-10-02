N.Y. Jets3701424
Pittsburgh067720

First Quarter

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 38, 4:03. Drive: 7 plays, 16 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Joyner 4 interception return to Pittsburgh 36; Bre.Hall 5 run on 3rd-and-5; Z.Wilson 6 pass to Bre.Hall on 3rd-and-10. N.Y. Jets 3, Pittsburgh 0.

Second Quarter

NYJ_Z.Wilson 2 pass from Berrios (Zuerlein kick), 12:37. Drive: 9 plays, 70 yards, 4:28. Key Plays: Z.Wilson 20 pass to E.Moore on 3rd-and-7; Z.Wilson 28 pass to E.Moore. N.Y. Jets 10, Pittsburgh 0.

Pit_FG Boswell 51, 8:30. Drive: 11 plays, 42 yards, 4:07. Key Plays: Trubisky 26 pass to Pickens; Warren 14 run; N.Harris 13 run. N.Y. Jets 10, Pittsburgh 3.

Pit_FG Boswell 59, :00. Drive: 3 plays, 29 yards, 00:20. Key Plays: Sutton 26 interception return to Pittsburgh 30; Trubisky 14 pass to Freiermuth; Whitehead 0 interception return to N.Y. Jets 41. N.Y. Jets 10, Pittsburgh 6.

Third Quarter

Pit_Pickett 1 run (Boswell kick), 7:18. Drive: 3 plays, 4 yards, 1:27. Key Play: Fitzpatrick 34 interception return to N.Y. Jets 4. Pittsburgh 13, N.Y. Jets 10.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Pickett 2 run (Boswell kick), 13:36. Drive: 12 plays, 82 yards, 6:31. Key Plays: Pickett 14 pass to Freiermuth; N.Harris 16 run; Pickett 7 run on 3rd-and-6; Pickett 13 pass to Pickens on 3rd-and-4; Pickett 18 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-8. Pittsburgh 20, N.Y. Jets 10.

NYJ_Co.Davis 5 pass from Z.Wilson (Zuerlein kick), 7:31. Drive: 12 plays, 81 yards, 6:05. Key Plays: T.Johnson kick return to N.Y. Jets 19; Z.Wilson 35 pass to G.Wilson on 3rd-and-6; Z.Wilson 6 run on 3rd-and-13; Z.Wilson 22 pass to Co.Davis on 4th-and-7; Bre.Hall 16 run. Pittsburgh 20, N.Y. Jets 17.

NYJ_Bre.Hall 2 run (Zuerlein kick), :16. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 3:18. Key Plays: Carter 0 interception return to N.Y. Jets 35; Z.Wilson 15 pass to Co.Davis; Z.Wilson 8 pass to Conklin on 3rd-and-6; Z.Wilson 11 pass to Carter; Z.Wilson 17 pass to Co.Davis. N.Y. Jets 24, Pittsburgh 20.

NYJPit
FIRST DOWNS1920
Rushing57
Passing1211
Penalty22
THIRD DOWN EFF6-156-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-11-1
TOTAL NET YARDS348297
Total Plays6760
Avg Gain5.25.0
NET YARDS RUSHING98119
Rushes2931
Avg per rush3.3793.839
NET YARDS PASSING250178
Sacked-Yds lost1-43-26
Gross-Yds passing254204
Completed-Att.19-3717-26
Had Intercepted24
Yards-Pass Play6.5796.138
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-4-43-2-2
PUNTS-Avg.5-47.04-39.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE1883
Punt Returns0-03-16
Kickoff Returns1-141-7
Interceptions4-42-60
PENALTIES-Yds7-648-55
FUMBLES-Lost0-02-0
TIME OF POSSESSION29:5930:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Bre.Hall 17-66, Z.Wilson 2-15, Carter 9-15, Moore 1-2. Pittsburgh, Harris 18-74, Warren 3-18, Pickett 6-15, Johnson 2-11, Trubisky 1-1, Olszewski 1-0.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 18-36-2-252, Berrios 1-1-0-2. Pittsburgh, Pickett 10-13-3-120, Trubisky 7-13-1-84.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, C.Davis 5-74, Moore 3-53, Conklin 3-52, G.Wilson 2-41, Carter 2-14, Bre.Hall 2-12, Berrios 1-6, Z.Wilson 1-2. Pittsburgh, Freiermuth 7-85, Pickens 6-102, Johnson 2-11, Warren 1-4, Gentry 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, None. Pittsburgh, Olszewski 3-16.

KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, T.Johnson 1-14. Pittsburgh, Snell 1-7.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Jets, Mosley 5-6-0, Harris 4-2-0, Carter 4-0-0, Reed 4-0-0, Franklin-Myers 3-4-0, Quinn.Williams 3-3-1, J.Johnson 3-1-1, Alexander 2-5-0, Joyner 1-4-0, Rankins 1-3-0, Gardner 1-2-0, Whitehead 1-1-0, Lawson 1-0-1, Bre.Hall 1-0-0, Martin 1-0-0, McGovern 1-0-0, Shepherd 0-1-0, Sherwood 0-1-0, Thomas 0-1-0, Hardee (minus 1)-1-0. Pittsburgh, Bush 7-0-0, Fitzpatrick 5-3-0, Jack 5-3-0, Maulet 5-2-0, Norwood 5-2-0, Leal 2-2-0, Wormley 2-2-0, Adams 2-0-0, Highsmith 1-3-1, Ogunjobi 1-2-0, Wallace 1-1-0, Claypool 1-0-0, Freiermuth 1-0-0, Harris 1-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, Ca.Heyward 0-3-0, Edmunds 0-1-0, Reed 0-1-0, Spillane 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Jets, Joyner 2-4, Carter 1-0, Whitehead 1-0. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 1-34, Sutton 1-26.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Bob Hubbell.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you