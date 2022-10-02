|N.Y. Jets
|3
|7
|0
|14
|—
|24
|Pittsburgh
|0
|6
|7
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 38, 4:03. Drive: 7 plays, 16 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Joyner 4 interception return to Pittsburgh 36; Bre.Hall 5 run on 3rd-and-5; Z.Wilson 6 pass to Bre.Hall on 3rd-and-10. N.Y. Jets 3, Pittsburgh 0.
Second Quarter
NYJ_Z.Wilson 2 pass from Berrios (Zuerlein kick), 12:37. Drive: 9 plays, 70 yards, 4:28. Key Plays: Z.Wilson 20 pass to E.Moore on 3rd-and-7; Z.Wilson 28 pass to E.Moore. N.Y. Jets 10, Pittsburgh 0.
Pit_FG Boswell 51, 8:30. Drive: 11 plays, 42 yards, 4:07. Key Plays: Trubisky 26 pass to Pickens; Warren 14 run; N.Harris 13 run. N.Y. Jets 10, Pittsburgh 3.
Pit_FG Boswell 59, :00. Drive: 3 plays, 29 yards, 00:20. Key Plays: Sutton 26 interception return to Pittsburgh 30; Trubisky 14 pass to Freiermuth; Whitehead 0 interception return to N.Y. Jets 41. N.Y. Jets 10, Pittsburgh 6.
Third Quarter
Pit_Pickett 1 run (Boswell kick), 7:18. Drive: 3 plays, 4 yards, 1:27. Key Play: Fitzpatrick 34 interception return to N.Y. Jets 4. Pittsburgh 13, N.Y. Jets 10.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Pickett 2 run (Boswell kick), 13:36. Drive: 12 plays, 82 yards, 6:31. Key Plays: Pickett 14 pass to Freiermuth; N.Harris 16 run; Pickett 7 run on 3rd-and-6; Pickett 13 pass to Pickens on 3rd-and-4; Pickett 18 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-8. Pittsburgh 20, N.Y. Jets 10.
NYJ_Co.Davis 5 pass from Z.Wilson (Zuerlein kick), 7:31. Drive: 12 plays, 81 yards, 6:05. Key Plays: T.Johnson kick return to N.Y. Jets 19; Z.Wilson 35 pass to G.Wilson on 3rd-and-6; Z.Wilson 6 run on 3rd-and-13; Z.Wilson 22 pass to Co.Davis on 4th-and-7; Bre.Hall 16 run. Pittsburgh 20, N.Y. Jets 17.
NYJ_Bre.Hall 2 run (Zuerlein kick), :16. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 3:18. Key Plays: Carter 0 interception return to N.Y. Jets 35; Z.Wilson 15 pass to Co.Davis; Z.Wilson 8 pass to Conklin on 3rd-and-6; Z.Wilson 11 pass to Carter; Z.Wilson 17 pass to Co.Davis. N.Y. Jets 24, Pittsburgh 20.
|NYJ
|Pit
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|20
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-15
|6-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|348
|297
|Total Plays
|67
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|98
|119
|Rushes
|29
|31
|Avg per rush
|3.379
|3.839
|NET YARDS PASSING
|250
|178
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-4
|3-26
|Gross-Yds passing
|254
|204
|Completed-Att.
|19-37
|17-26
|Had Intercepted
|2
|4
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.579
|6.138
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-4
|3-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-47.0
|4-39.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|18
|83
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-16
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|1-7
|Interceptions
|4-4
|2-60
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-64
|8-55
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|29:59
|30:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Bre.Hall 17-66, Z.Wilson 2-15, Carter 9-15, Moore 1-2. Pittsburgh, Harris 18-74, Warren 3-18, Pickett 6-15, Johnson 2-11, Trubisky 1-1, Olszewski 1-0.
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 18-36-2-252, Berrios 1-1-0-2. Pittsburgh, Pickett 10-13-3-120, Trubisky 7-13-1-84.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, C.Davis 5-74, Moore 3-53, Conklin 3-52, G.Wilson 2-41, Carter 2-14, Bre.Hall 2-12, Berrios 1-6, Z.Wilson 1-2. Pittsburgh, Freiermuth 7-85, Pickens 6-102, Johnson 2-11, Warren 1-4, Gentry 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, None. Pittsburgh, Olszewski 3-16.
KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, T.Johnson 1-14. Pittsburgh, Snell 1-7.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Jets, Mosley 5-6-0, Harris 4-2-0, Carter 4-0-0, Reed 4-0-0, Franklin-Myers 3-4-0, Quinn.Williams 3-3-1, J.Johnson 3-1-1, Alexander 2-5-0, Joyner 1-4-0, Rankins 1-3-0, Gardner 1-2-0, Whitehead 1-1-0, Lawson 1-0-1, Bre.Hall 1-0-0, Martin 1-0-0, McGovern 1-0-0, Shepherd 0-1-0, Sherwood 0-1-0, Thomas 0-1-0, Hardee (minus 1)-1-0. Pittsburgh, Bush 7-0-0, Fitzpatrick 5-3-0, Jack 5-3-0, Maulet 5-2-0, Norwood 5-2-0, Leal 2-2-0, Wormley 2-2-0, Adams 2-0-0, Highsmith 1-3-1, Ogunjobi 1-2-0, Wallace 1-1-0, Claypool 1-0-0, Freiermuth 1-0-0, Harris 1-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, Ca.Heyward 0-3-0, Edmunds 0-1-0, Reed 0-1-0, Spillane 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Jets, Joyner 2-4, Carter 1-0, Whitehead 1-0. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 1-34, Sutton 1-26.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Bob Hubbell.
