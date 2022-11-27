|Chicago
|3
|7
|0
|0
|—
|10
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|10
|14
|0
|—
|31
First Quarter
NYJ_G.Wilson 8 pass from White (Zuerlein kick), 10:12. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: White 11 pass to G.Wilson; White 12 pass to Conklin; White 16 pass to Knight; White 13 pass to G.Wilson. N.Y. Jets 7, Chicago 0.
Chi_FG Santos 22, 5:59. Drive: 10 plays, 71 yards, 4:13. Key Plays: Siemian 26 pass to Montgomery on 3rd-and-6; Siemian 33 pass to Evans. N.Y. Jets 7, Chicago 3.
Second Quarter
Chi_Pringle 4 pass from Siemian (Santos kick), 14:24. Drive: 9 plays, 71 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: Siemian 20 pass to Claypool; Siemian 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Siemian 31 pass to Claypool. Chicago 10, N.Y. Jets 7.
NYJ_G.Wilson 54 pass from White (Zuerlein kick), 5:09. Drive: 4 plays, 78 yards, 2:14. Key Play: White 16 pass to T.Johnson on 3rd-and-2. N.Y. Jets 14, Chicago 10.
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 57, :12. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 3:27. Key Plays: White 9 pass to C.Davis on 3rd-and-6; White 11 pass to Mims on 3rd-and-13. N.Y. Jets 17, Chicago 10.
Third Quarter
NYJ_Moore 22 pass from White (Zuerlein kick), 6:35. Drive: 6 plays, 53 yards, 3:24. Key Play: Berrios 10 run. N.Y. Jets 24, Chicago 10.
NYJ_T.Johnson 32 run (Zuerlein kick), 2:30. Drive: 4 plays, 79 yards, 1:51. Key Plays: White 29 pass to Conklin; White 14 pass to Knight. N.Y. Jets 31, Chicago 10.
A_77,963.
|Chi
|NYJ
|FIRST DOWNS
|14
|22
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|0
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-13
|7-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-3
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|292
|466
|Total Plays
|56
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|7.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|127
|158
|Rushes
|29
|32
|Avg per rush
|4.379
|4.938
|NET YARDS PASSING
|165
|308
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-14
|1-7
|Gross-Yds passing
|179
|315
|Completed-Att.
|14-25
|22-29
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.111
|10.267
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-3-2
|6-6-6
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-48.8
|2-59.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|12
|55
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|2-38
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1--1
|PENALTIES-Yds
|1-10
|1-5
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:55
|32:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 14-79, Evans 9-34, Siemian 4-8, V.Jones 2-6. N.Y. Jets, Knight 14-69, T.Johnson 5-62, Carter 6-21, Berrios 2-9, White 3-2, G.Wilson 1-(minus 1), Moore 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Chicago, Siemian 14-25-1-179. N.Y. Jets, White 22-28-0-315, Mann 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Montgomery 3-34, Kmet 3-27, Claypool 2-51, Pringle 2-12, Evans 1-33, Pettis 1-12, St. Brown 1-7, Wesco 1-3. N.Y. Jets, G.Wilson 5-95, Conklin 3-50, Knight 3-34, Uzomah 3-17, Moore 2-64, Carter 2-15, T.Johnson 1-16, Mims 1-11, C.Davis 1-9, Berrios 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, Pettis 1-12. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 2-38.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, None. N.Y. Jets, Knight 1-18.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Sanborn 10-4-0, Houston-Carson 6-3-0, Johnson 5-2-0, Morrow 3-5-0, Hicks 3-3-0, Pennel 2-2-0, Watts 2-1-1, Jackson 2-1-0, Vildor 1-2-0, Ja.Jones 1-1-0, Adams 1-0-0, Pringle 1-0-0, Ju.Jones 0-5-0, Robinson 0-2-0, Blackson 0-1-0, Gipson 0-1-0. N.Y. Jets, Reed 4-2-0, Whitehead 4-1-0, Mosley 3-7-0, Quinc.Williams 3-2-0, Thomas 3-1-0, Joyner 2-3-0, Shepherd 2-2-.5, Alexander 2-2-0, Carter 2-0-0, Franklin-Myers 1-2-.5, Gardner 1-2-0, Clemons 1-1-0, J.Johnson 1-1-0, Smart 1-1-0, Huff 1-0-1, Quinn.Williams 1-0-0, Lawson 0-2-0, Curry 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. N.Y. Jets, Mosley 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Zuerlein 53.
OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Robin DeLorenzo, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.