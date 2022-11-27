Chicago370010
N.Y. Jets71014031

First Quarter

NYJ_G.Wilson 8 pass from White (Zuerlein kick), 10:12. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: White 11 pass to G.Wilson; White 12 pass to Conklin; White 16 pass to Knight; White 13 pass to G.Wilson. N.Y. Jets 7, Chicago 0.

Chi_FG Santos 22, 5:59. Drive: 10 plays, 71 yards, 4:13. Key Plays: Siemian 26 pass to Montgomery on 3rd-and-6; Siemian 33 pass to Evans. N.Y. Jets 7, Chicago 3.

Second Quarter

Chi_Pringle 4 pass from Siemian (Santos kick), 14:24. Drive: 9 plays, 71 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: Siemian 20 pass to Claypool; Siemian 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Siemian 31 pass to Claypool. Chicago 10, N.Y. Jets 7.

NYJ_G.Wilson 54 pass from White (Zuerlein kick), 5:09. Drive: 4 plays, 78 yards, 2:14. Key Play: White 16 pass to T.Johnson on 3rd-and-2. N.Y. Jets 14, Chicago 10.

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 57, :12. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 3:27. Key Plays: White 9 pass to C.Davis on 3rd-and-6; White 11 pass to Mims on 3rd-and-13. N.Y. Jets 17, Chicago 10.

Third Quarter

NYJ_Moore 22 pass from White (Zuerlein kick), 6:35. Drive: 6 plays, 53 yards, 3:24. Key Play: Berrios 10 run. N.Y. Jets 24, Chicago 10.

NYJ_T.Johnson 32 run (Zuerlein kick), 2:30. Drive: 4 plays, 79 yards, 1:51. Key Plays: White 29 pass to Conklin; White 14 pass to Knight. N.Y. Jets 31, Chicago 10.

A_77,963.

ChiNYJ
FIRST DOWNS1422
Rushing78
Passing714
Penalty00
THIRD DOWN EFF4-137-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF2-30-1
TOTAL NET YARDS292466
Total Plays5662
Avg Gain5.27.5
NET YARDS RUSHING127158
Rushes2932
Avg per rush4.3794.938
NET YARDS PASSING165308
Sacked-Yds lost2-141-7
Gross-Yds passing179315
Completed-Att.14-2522-29
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play6.11110.267
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-3-26-6-6
PUNTS-Avg.5-48.82-59.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE1255
Punt Returns1-122-38
Kickoff Returns0-01-18
Interceptions0-01--1
PENALTIES-Yds1-101-5
FUMBLES-Lost2-02-0
TIME OF POSSESSION27:5532:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 14-79, Evans 9-34, Siemian 4-8, V.Jones 2-6. N.Y. Jets, Knight 14-69, T.Johnson 5-62, Carter 6-21, Berrios 2-9, White 3-2, G.Wilson 1-(minus 1), Moore 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Chicago, Siemian 14-25-1-179. N.Y. Jets, White 22-28-0-315, Mann 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Montgomery 3-34, Kmet 3-27, Claypool 2-51, Pringle 2-12, Evans 1-33, Pettis 1-12, St. Brown 1-7, Wesco 1-3. N.Y. Jets, G.Wilson 5-95, Conklin 3-50, Knight 3-34, Uzomah 3-17, Moore 2-64, Carter 2-15, T.Johnson 1-16, Mims 1-11, C.Davis 1-9, Berrios 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, Pettis 1-12. N.Y. Jets, Berrios 2-38.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, None. N.Y. Jets, Knight 1-18.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Sanborn 10-4-0, Houston-Carson 6-3-0, Johnson 5-2-0, Morrow 3-5-0, Hicks 3-3-0, Pennel 2-2-0, Watts 2-1-1, Jackson 2-1-0, Vildor 1-2-0, Ja.Jones 1-1-0, Adams 1-0-0, Pringle 1-0-0, Ju.Jones 0-5-0, Robinson 0-2-0, Blackson 0-1-0, Gipson 0-1-0. N.Y. Jets, Reed 4-2-0, Whitehead 4-1-0, Mosley 3-7-0, Quinc.Williams 3-2-0, Thomas 3-1-0, Joyner 2-3-0, Shepherd 2-2-.5, Alexander 2-2-0, Carter 2-0-0, Franklin-Myers 1-2-.5, Gardner 1-2-0, Clemons 1-1-0, J.Johnson 1-1-0, Smart 1-1-0, Huff 1-0-1, Quinn.Williams 1-0-0, Lawson 0-2-0, Curry 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. N.Y. Jets, Mosley 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Zuerlein 53.

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Robin DeLorenzo, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.

