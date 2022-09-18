|N.Y. Jets
|0
|14
|0
|17
|—
|31
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|3
|13
|—
|30
First Quarter
Cle_Chubb 4 run (York kick), 4:55.
Second Quarter
NYJ_G.Wilson 2 pass from Flacco (Zuerlein kick), 13:06.
Cle_Cooper 6 pass from Brissett (York kick), 8:17.
NYJ_Bre.Hall 10 pass from Flacco (Zuerlein kick), :11.
Third Quarter
Cle_FG York 22, 9:58.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 57, 14:19.
Cle_Chubb 7 run (York kick), 9:20.
Cle_Chubb 12 run (kick failed), 1:55.
NYJ_C.Davis 66 pass from Flacco (Zuerlein kick), 1:22.
NYJ_G.Wilson 15 pass from Flacco (Zuerlein kick), :22.
A_67,431.
|NYJ
|Cle
|First downs
|20
|29
|Total Net Yards
|402
|405
|Rushes-yards
|20-93
|37-184
|Passing
|309
|221
|Punt Returns
|1-16
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|3-75
|2-67
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-14
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-45-0
|22-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|1-8
|Punts
|4-47.25
|3-52.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-57
|5-38
|Time of Possession
|27:46
|32:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Bre.Hall 7-50, Carter 7-23, Berrios 2-22, Flacco 2-6, G.Wilson 1-(minus 2), Moore 1-(minus 6). Cleveland, Chubb 17-87, Hunt 13-58, Brissett 6-43, Felton 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Flacco 26-44-0-307, Mann 1-1-0-17. Cleveland, Brissett 22-27-1-229.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, G.Wilson 8-102, Conklin 6-40, Carter 5-27, Moore 3-41, C.Davis 2-83, J.Smith 1-17, Bre.Hall 1-10, T.Johnson 1-4. Cleveland, Cooper 9-101, Bryant 3-45, Njoku 3-32, Chubb 3-26, Hunt 2-16, Da.Bell 1-6, Felton 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
