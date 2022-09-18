N.Y. Jets01401731
Cleveland7731330

First Quarter

Cle_Chubb 4 run (York kick), 4:55.

Second Quarter

NYJ_G.Wilson 2 pass from Flacco (Zuerlein kick), 13:06.

Cle_Cooper 6 pass from Brissett (York kick), 8:17.

NYJ_Bre.Hall 10 pass from Flacco (Zuerlein kick), :11.

Third Quarter

Cle_FG York 22, 9:58.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 57, 14:19.

Cle_Chubb 7 run (York kick), 9:20.

Cle_Chubb 12 run (kick failed), 1:55.

NYJ_C.Davis 66 pass from Flacco (Zuerlein kick), 1:22.

NYJ_G.Wilson 15 pass from Flacco (Zuerlein kick), :22.

A_67,431.

NYJCle
First downs2029
Total Net Yards402405
Rushes-yards20-9337-184
Passing309221
Punt Returns1-162-13
Kickoff Returns3-752-67
Interceptions Ret.1-140-0
Comp-Att-Int27-45-022-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-151-8
Punts4-47.253-52.0
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards8-575-38
Time of Possession27:4632:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Bre.Hall 7-50, Carter 7-23, Berrios 2-22, Flacco 2-6, G.Wilson 1-(minus 2), Moore 1-(minus 6). Cleveland, Chubb 17-87, Hunt 13-58, Brissett 6-43, Felton 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Flacco 26-44-0-307, Mann 1-1-0-17. Cleveland, Brissett 22-27-1-229.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, G.Wilson 8-102, Conklin 6-40, Carter 5-27, Moore 3-41, C.Davis 2-83, J.Smith 1-17, Bre.Hall 1-10, T.Johnson 1-4. Cleveland, Cooper 9-101, Bryant 3-45, Njoku 3-32, Chubb 3-26, Hunt 2-16, Da.Bell 1-6, Felton 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you