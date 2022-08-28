|N.Y. Giants
|0
|10
|7
|10
|—
|27
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|14
|0
|14
|—
|31
First Quarter
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 49, 2:39.
Second Quarter
NYG_FG Santoso 36, 13:47.
NYG_Calitro 35 interception return (Santoso kick), 12:18.
NYJ_Berrios 21 pass from White (Zuerlein kick), 7:44.
NYJ_J.Smith 19 pass from White (Zuerlein kick), :26.
Third Quarter
NYG_Corbin 1 run (Santoso kick), 9:16.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_Allen 18 pass from Webb (Santoso kick), 14:55.
NYJ_Mims 29 pass from Streveler (Zuerlein kick), 7:19.
NYG_FG Santoso 49, 2:02.
NYJ_C.Jackson 5 pass from Streveler (Zuerlein kick), :22.
|NYG
|NYJ
|First downs
|19
|26
|Total Net Yards
|307
|431
|Rushes-yards
|21-86
|25-89
|Passing
|221
|342
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-34
|Kickoff Returns
|2-47
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-35
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-42-1
|30-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|0-0
|Punts
|5-55.6
|3-44.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-45
|3-27
|Time of Possession
|30:23
|29:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Corbin 6-23, Taylor 1-13, Webb 4-13, W.Robinson 1-11, Brightwell 2-11, Platzgummer 2-8, A.Williams 2-6, Breida 3-1. N.Y. Jets, Knight 4-31, T.Johnson 7-15, Coleman 3-14, Bre.Hall 5-13, Carter 4-10, Streveler 1-7, Perine 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Webb 30-38-0-202, Taylor 2-4-1-29. N.Y. Jets, White 13-17-0-170, Streveler 10-13-0-96, Flacco 7-12-1-76.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Bachman 6-27, Corbin 5-33, Allen 4-40, Bellinger 3-37, James 3-14, Toivonen 2-29, Moore 2-13, Platzgummer 1-15, Doss 1-9, Brightwell 1-4, Hudson 1-4, W.Robinson 1-4, Myarick 1-1, Sills 1-1. N.Y. Jets, Mims 7-102, Smith 3-41, Ruckert 3-17, Berrios 2-36, Conklin 2-27, Cager 2-24, Charles 2-18, Jackson 2-11, Yeboah 1-13, G.Wilson 1-12, Carter 1-10, C.Davis 1-9, Moore 1-9, Wesco 1-7, Uzomah 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
