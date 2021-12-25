ATLANTA (87)
Collins 7-18 3-4 20, Reddish 4-15 1-1 10, Capela 2-7 2-6 6, Bogdanovic 2-12 2-3 8, Wright 8-13 0-0 20, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, M.Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Stephenson 1-2 0-0 2, Dieng 2-6 0-0 6, Barber 0-0 0-0 0, Mays 5-11 0-0 11. Totals 33-87 8-14 87.
NEW YORK (101)
Barrett 4-15 0-2 9, Randle 9-15 1-4 25, Robinson 2-2 0-2 4, Fournier 6-12 0-0 15, Walker 3-12 2-2 10, Gibson 2-2 0-0 5, Toppin 5-8 2-2 13, Burks 2-4 0-0 5, Grimes 5-14 0-0 15, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Mooney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-85 5-12 101.
|Atlanta
|21
|30
|15
|21
|—
|87
|New York
|30
|31
|20
|20
|—
|101
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 13-38 (Wright 4-5, Collins 3-5, Dieng 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-8, Mays 1-6, Reddish 1-8), New York 20-50 (Randle 6-9, Grimes 5-12, Fournier 3-6, Walker 2-9, Burks 1-2, Toppin 1-2, Barrett 1-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 46 (Capela 9), New York 50 (Randle 12). Assists_Atlanta 23 (Dieng 5), New York 28 (Walker 12). Total Fouls_Atlanta 12, New York 13. A_19,812 (19,812)