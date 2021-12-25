FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins32:477-183-42-83220
Reddish34:184-151-10-63110
Capela27:462-72-64-9136
Bogdanovic35:432-122-30-5418
Wright33:578-130-02-42120
Mays22:335-110-00-02111
Dieng20:142-60-00-4516
Johnson15:132-30-00-7014
Stephenson13:371-20-00-3212
Barber1:560-00-00-0100
M.Hill1:560-00-00-0000
Totals240:0033-878-148-46231287

Percentages: FG .379, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Wright 4-5, Collins 3-5, Dieng 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-8, Mays 1-6, Reddish 1-8, Johnson 0-1, Stephenson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Capela 2, Collins 2, Wright).

Turnovers: 12 (Bogdanovic 2, Johnson 2, Reddish 2, Barber, Capela, Collins, Dieng, Stephenson, Wright).

Steals: 8 (Wright 3, Mays 2, Reddish 2, Bogdanovic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrett25:384-150-20-3419
Randle34:199-151-41-123325
Robinson30:252-20-22-8134
Fournier31:106-120-00-53015
Walker40:213-122-23-1012010
Grimes25:295-140-00-22415
Gibson17:352-20-01-3015
Burks17:302-40-02-3215
Toppin13:415-82-20-41013
Hall1:560-00-00-0000
Mooney1:560-10-00-0000
Totals240:0038-855-129-502813101

Percentages: FG .447, FT .417.

3-Point Goals: 20-50, .400 (Randle 6-9, Grimes 5-12, Fournier 3-6, Walker 2-9, Gibson 1-1, Burks 1-2, Toppin 1-2, Barrett 1-8, Mooney 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Robinson 5, Barrett).

Turnovers: 10 (Randle 3, Fournier 2, Burks, Grimes, Mooney, Robinson, Walker).

Steals: 6 (Grimes 2, Fournier, Gibson, Mooney, Randle).

Technical Fouls: None.

Atlanta2130152187
New York30312020101

A_19,812 (19,812). T_2:15.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you