|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|32:47
|7-18
|3-4
|2-8
|3
|2
|20
|Reddish
|34:18
|4-15
|1-1
|0-6
|3
|1
|10
|Capela
|27:46
|2-7
|2-6
|4-9
|1
|3
|6
|Bogdanovic
|35:43
|2-12
|2-3
|0-5
|4
|1
|8
|Wright
|33:57
|8-13
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|1
|20
|Mays
|22:33
|5-11
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|11
|Dieng
|20:14
|2-6
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|1
|6
|Johnson
|15:13
|2-3
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|1
|4
|Stephenson
|13:37
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|2
|Barber
|1:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|M.Hill
|1:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|33-87
|8-14
|8-46
|23
|12
|87
Percentages: FG .379, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Wright 4-5, Collins 3-5, Dieng 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-8, Mays 1-6, Reddish 1-8, Johnson 0-1, Stephenson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Capela 2, Collins 2, Wright).
Turnovers: 12 (Bogdanovic 2, Johnson 2, Reddish 2, Barber, Capela, Collins, Dieng, Stephenson, Wright).
Steals: 8 (Wright 3, Mays 2, Reddish 2, Bogdanovic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barrett
|25:38
|4-15
|0-2
|0-3
|4
|1
|9
|Randle
|34:19
|9-15
|1-4
|1-12
|3
|3
|25
|Robinson
|30:25
|2-2
|0-2
|2-8
|1
|3
|4
|Fournier
|31:10
|6-12
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|0
|15
|Walker
|40:21
|3-12
|2-2
|3-10
|12
|0
|10
|Grimes
|25:29
|5-14
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|15
|Gibson
|17:35
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|5
|Burks
|17:30
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|1
|5
|Toppin
|13:41
|5-8
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|13
|Hall
|1:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mooney
|1:56
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-85
|5-12
|9-50
|28
|13
|101
Percentages: FG .447, FT .417.
3-Point Goals: 20-50, .400 (Randle 6-9, Grimes 5-12, Fournier 3-6, Walker 2-9, Gibson 1-1, Burks 1-2, Toppin 1-2, Barrett 1-8, Mooney 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Robinson 5, Barrett).
Turnovers: 10 (Randle 3, Fournier 2, Burks, Grimes, Mooney, Robinson, Walker).
Steals: 6 (Grimes 2, Fournier, Gibson, Mooney, Randle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Atlanta
|21
|30
|15
|21
|—
|87
|New York
|30
|31
|20
|20
|—
|101
A_19,812 (19,812). T_2:15.