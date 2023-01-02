|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|34:50
|4-11
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|3
|10
|Craig
|22:50
|2-7
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|3
|4
|Ayton
|29:24
|6-13
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|12
|Paul
|30:12
|4-11
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|11
|Shamet
|25:27
|2-9
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|0
|6
|Lee
|19:31
|4-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|10
|Landale
|18:36
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Payne
|17:48
|3-7
|2-2
|0-1
|7
|1
|8
|Wainright
|16:24
|3-8
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|8
|Washington Jr.
|12:00
|4-9
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|0
|10
|Saric
|8:46
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Okogie
|4:12
|1-1
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|34-87
|5-7
|5-36
|22
|17
|83
Percentages: FG .391, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-37, .270 (Lee 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Wainright 2-5, Shamet 2-6, Paul 1-3, Washington Jr. 1-4, Ayton 0-1, Payne 0-1, Landale 0-2, Saric 0-2, Craig 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 8 (Ayton 3, Shamet 3, Landale, Payne).
Steals: 4 (Ayton, Paul, Wainright, Washington Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Suns, 10:34 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grimes
|35:53
|5-9
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|0
|12
|Randle
|39:55
|7-18
|10-12
|0-16
|6
|3
|28
|Robinson
|34:49
|5-7
|0-0
|4-10
|2
|1
|10
|Brunson
|38:55
|8-18
|6-11
|0-4
|6
|3
|24
|Quickley
|35:47
|6-12
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|3
|15
|McBride
|17:55
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Fournier
|14:27
|2-6
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|5
|Hartenstein
|12:08
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|3
|Sims
|8:40
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Arcidiacono
|1:03
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Mykhailiuk
|0:28
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|36-74
|17-25
|5-45
|26
|13
|102
Percentages: FG .486, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Randle 4-12, Quickley 3-6, Brunson 2-3, Grimes 2-6, McBride 1-2, Fournier 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Grimes, Robinson).
Turnovers: 7 (Brunson 2, Fournier, Grimes, McBride, Quickley, Randle).
Steals: 1 (Randle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Phoenix
|11
|20
|27
|25
|—
|83
|New York
|23
|31
|25
|23
|—
|102
A_19,812 (19,812). T_2:01.
