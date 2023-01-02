FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges34:504-110-00-44310
Craig22:502-70-01-7034
Ayton29:246-130-00-52112
Paul30:124-112-21-42211
Shamet25:272-90-00-5206
Lee19:314-60-00-00210
Landale18:361-30-00-3112
Payne17:483-72-20-1718
Wainright16:243-80-02-3228
Washington Jr.12:004-91-10-31010
Saric8:460-20-00-0110
Okogie4:121-10-21-1012
Totals240:0034-875-75-36221783

Percentages: FG .391, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 10-37, .270 (Lee 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Wainright 2-5, Shamet 2-6, Paul 1-3, Washington Jr. 1-4, Ayton 0-1, Payne 0-1, Landale 0-2, Saric 0-2, Craig 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 8 (Ayton 3, Shamet 3, Landale, Payne).

Steals: 4 (Ayton, Paul, Wainright, Washington Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Suns, 10:34 second.

FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grimes35:535-90-00-35012
Randle39:557-1810-120-166328
Robinson34:495-70-04-102110
Brunson38:558-186-110-46324
Quickley35:476-120-01-53315
McBride17:551-20-00-0003
Fournier14:272-60-00-5115
Hartenstein12:081-11-20-1213
Sims8:401-10-00-1102
Arcidiacono1:030-00-00-0010
Mykhailiuk0:280-00-00-0000
Totals240:0036-7417-255-452613102

Percentages: FG .486, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Randle 4-12, Quickley 3-6, Brunson 2-3, Grimes 2-6, McBride 1-2, Fournier 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Grimes, Robinson).

Turnovers: 7 (Brunson 2, Fournier, Grimes, McBride, Quickley, Randle).

Steals: 1 (Randle).

Technical Fouls: None.

Phoenix1120272583
New York23312523102

A_19,812 (19,812). T_2:01.

