|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barrett
|30:59
|4-18
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|3
|11
|Randle
|32:17
|11-21
|9-13
|3-11
|4
|3
|34
|Hartenstein
|21:47
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|0
|Brunson
|31:07
|7-13
|5-5
|0-5
|7
|2
|21
|Reddish
|37:12
|3-5
|4-5
|1-3
|0
|3
|10
|Quickley
|27:49
|2-5
|2-3
|0-5
|6
|1
|6
|Toppin
|23:08
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|7
|Sims
|18:48
|2-3
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|0
|4
|Rose
|16:53
|5-10
|1-1
|1-1
|3
|2
|13
|Totals
|240:00
|37-84
|24-31
|6-40
|24
|18
|106
Percentages: FG .440, FT .774.
3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Randle 3-10, Rose 2-3, Brunson 2-4, Toppin 1-5, Reddish 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Barrett 0-9).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Sims 2, Hartenstein, Reddish, Rose).
Turnovers: 7 (Randle 3, Barrett, Brunson, Quickley, Toppin).
Steals: 12 (Randle 4, Sims 3, Reddish 2, Barrett, Hartenstein, Quickley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|27:58
|2-5
|6-6
|1-2
|0
|5
|10
|Porter Jr.
|27:40
|1-8
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|5
|Jordan
|26:00
|2-4
|0-2
|2-8
|2
|2
|4
|Caldwell-Pope
|31:01
|5-9
|1-1
|1-1
|2
|4
|13
|Murray
|32:31
|7-20
|4-4
|0-9
|6
|1
|21
|Nnaji
|26:17
|5-7
|2-3
|2-3
|0
|5
|13
|Hyland
|22:30
|7-15
|2-2
|0-7
|2
|3
|21
|Brown
|21:52
|5-10
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|1
|12
|Braun
|14:55
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|Cancar
|9:16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|36-82
|17-20
|8-42
|18
|25
|103
Percentages: FG .439, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Hyland 5-10, Murray 3-7, Brown 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Nnaji 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-6, Cancar 0-1, Green 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown 2, Braun, Jordan, Murray).
Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, Murray 3, Nnaji 2, Porter Jr. 2, Caldwell-Pope, Green, Hyland, Jordan).
Steals: 3 (Brown, Murray, Nnaji).
Technical Fouls: Caldwell-Pope, 9:09 third; Hyland, 10:54 fourth.
|New York
|30
|25
|25
|26
|—
|106
|Denver
|27
|27
|30
|19
|—
|103
A_18,210 (19,520). T_2:17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.