Barrett30:594-183-40-32311
Randle32:1711-219-133-114334
Hartenstein21:470-10-00-3040
Brunson31:077-135-50-57221
Reddish37:123-54-51-30310
Quickley27:492-52-30-5616
Toppin23:083-80-00-3007
Sims18:482-30-01-6204
Rose16:535-101-11-13213
Totals240:0037-8424-316-402418106

Percentages: FG .440, FT .774.

3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Randle 3-10, Rose 2-3, Brunson 2-4, Toppin 1-5, Reddish 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Barrett 0-9).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Sims 2, Hartenstein, Reddish, Rose).

Turnovers: 7 (Randle 3, Barrett, Brunson, Quickley, Toppin).

Steals: 12 (Randle 4, Sims 3, Reddish 2, Barrett, Hartenstein, Quickley).

Technical Fouls: None.

DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green27:582-56-61-20510
Porter Jr.27:401-82-20-3225
Jordan26:002-40-22-8224
Caldwell-Pope31:015-91-11-12413
Murray32:317-204-40-96121
Nnaji26:175-72-32-30513
Hyland22:307-152-20-72321
Brown21:525-100-01-63112
Braun14:551-20-01-1112
Cancar9:161-20-00-2012
Totals240:0036-8217-208-421825103

Percentages: FG .439, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Hyland 5-10, Murray 3-7, Brown 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Nnaji 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-6, Cancar 0-1, Green 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown 2, Braun, Jordan, Murray).

Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, Murray 3, Nnaji 2, Porter Jr. 2, Caldwell-Pope, Green, Hyland, Jordan).

Steals: 3 (Brown, Murray, Nnaji).

Technical Fouls: Caldwell-Pope, 9:09 third; Hyland, 10:54 fourth.

New York30252526106
Denver27273019103

A_18,210 (19,520). T_2:17.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

