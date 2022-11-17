NEW YORK (106)
Barrett 4-18 3-4 11, Randle 11-21 9-13 34, Hartenstein 0-1 0-0 0, Brunson 7-13 5-5 21, Reddish 3-5 4-5 10, Toppin 3-8 0-0 7, Sims 2-3 0-0 4, Quickley 2-5 2-3 6, Rose 5-10 1-1 13. Totals 37-84 24-31 106.
DENVER (103)
Green 2-5 6-6 10, Porter Jr. 1-8 2-2 5, Jordan 2-4 0-2 4, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 1-1 13, Murray 7-20 4-4 21, Cancar 1-2 0-0 2, Nnaji 5-7 2-3 13, Brown 5-10 0-0 12, Braun 1-2 0-0 2, Hyland 7-15 2-2 21. Totals 36-82 17-20 103.
|New York
|30
|25
|25
|26
|—
|106
|Denver
|27
|27
|30
|19
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_New York 8-34 (Randle 3-10, Rose 2-3, Brunson 2-4, Toppin 1-5, Reddish 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Barrett 0-9), Denver 14-38 (Hyland 5-10, Murray 3-7, Brown 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Nnaji 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-6, Cancar 0-1, Green 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 40 (Randle 11), Denver 42 (Murray 9). Assists_New York 24 (Brunson 7), Denver 18 (Murray 6). Total Fouls_New York 18, Denver 25. A_18,210 (19,520)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.