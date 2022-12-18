FGFTReb
Barrett42:1110-194-52-40224
Randle38:437-179-123-143425
Robinson31:504-52-45-132310
Brunson34:5211-225-50-22530
Grimes31:331-33-40-6226
Quickley22:242-80-00-1215
Hartenstein16:021-20-02-6232
McBride13:081-40-01-1003
Sims9:172-30-01-2014
Totals240:0039-8323-3014-491321109

Percentages: FG .470, FT .767.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Brunson 3-3, Randle 2-8, Quickley 1-2, Grimes 1-3, McBride 1-4, Hartenstein 0-1, Barrett 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Robinson 4, Grimes 2, Hartenstein 2, Barrett).

Turnovers: 16 (Barrett 5, Brunson 4, Randle 3, Grimes 2, Robinson, Sims).

Steals: 7 (Brunson 2, Grimes 2, McBride, Quickley, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: Knicks, 7:37 second.

FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hield27:309-160-00-33623
Nesmith31:089-121-13-100423
Turner32:432-100-43-8136
Haliburton31:475-163-30-110315
Nembhard27:242-50-00-2154
Mathurin29:154-167-71-60115
McConnell16:131-40-01-2502
Jackson15:171-10-03-8012
Duarte14:322-52-50-2026
Smith10:554-51-11-2029
Brissett3:160-01-20-0011
Totals240:0039-9015-2312-442028106

Percentages: FG .433, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Hield 5-10, Nesmith 4-6, Haliburton 2-6, Turner 2-8, Smith 0-1, Duarte 0-2, Mathurin 0-2, Nembhard 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Mathurin, Smith, Turner).

Turnovers: 14 (Hield 3, Haliburton 2, Jackson 2, Mathurin 2, Duarte, McConnell, Nembhard, Nesmith, Smith).

Steals: 5 (Hield, Nembhard, Nesmith, Smith, Turner).

Technical Fouls: None.

New York29253025109
Indiana28253221106

A_14,513 (20,000). T_2:25.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

