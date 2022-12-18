NEW YORK (109)
Barrett 10-19 4-5 24, Randle 7-17 9-12 25, Robinson 4-5 2-4 10, Brunson 11-22 5-5 30, Grimes 1-3 3-4 6, Hartenstein 1-2 0-0 2, Sims 2-3 0-0 4, McBride 1-4 0-0 3, Quickley 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 39-83 23-30 109.
INDIANA (106)
Hield 9-16 0-0 23, Nesmith 9-12 1-1 23, Turner 2-10 0-4 6, Haliburton 5-16 3-3 15, Nembhard 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 4-5 1-1 9, Mathurin 4-16 7-7 15, Brissett 0-0 1-2 1, Duarte 2-5 2-5 6, McConnell 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 39-90 15-23 106.
|New York
|29
|25
|30
|25
|—
|109
|Indiana
|28
|25
|32
|21
|—
|106
3-Point Goals_New York 8-26 (Brunson 3-3, Randle 2-8, Quickley 1-2, Grimes 1-3, McBride 1-4, Hartenstein 0-1, Barrett 0-5), Indiana 13-38 (Hield 5-10, Nesmith 4-6, Haliburton 2-6, Turner 2-8, Smith 0-1, Duarte 0-2, Mathurin 0-2, Nembhard 0-3). Fouled Out_New York None, Indiana 1 (Hield). Rebounds_New York 49 (Randle 14), Indiana 44 (Nesmith 10). Assists_New York 13 (Randle 3), Indiana 20 (Haliburton 10). Total Fouls_New York 21, Indiana 28. A_14,513 (20,000)
