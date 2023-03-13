NEW YORK (112)
Barrett 12-27 5-6 30, Randle 11-24 8-11 33, Robinson 2-4 0-0 4, Grimes 2-4 0-0 5, Quickley 6-12 2-2 15, Toppin 4-6 0-0 9, Hartenstein 0-2 0-0 0, Hart 2-4 2-2 8, McBride 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 42-88 17-21 112.
L.A. LAKERS (108)
Brown Jr. 0-8 3-4 3, Vanderbilt 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 8-18 1-5 17, Beasley 4-12 0-0 10, Russell 13-19 1-1 33, Gabriel 2-3 0-0 4, Hachimura 5-9 0-0 12, Reaves 4-6 4-5 13, Schroder 6-11 1-2 14. Totals 43-89 10-17 108.
|New York
|31
|31
|23
|27
|—
|112
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|32
|27
|22
|—
|108
3-Point Goals_New York 11-37 (Randle 3-12, Hart 2-4, McBride 2-4, Grimes 1-3, Quickley 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Barrett 1-8), L.A. Lakers 12-36 (Russell 6-11, Hachimura 2-3, Beasley 2-8, Reaves 1-2, Schroder 1-3, Davis 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 46 (Hartenstein 11), L.A. Lakers 37 (Davis 16). Assists_New York 18 (Randle 5), L.A. Lakers 24 (Russell 8). Total Fouls_New York 18, L.A. Lakers 17. A_18,997 (18,997)
