|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barrett
|38:30
|12-27
|5-6
|0-5
|2
|2
|30
|Randle
|35:46
|11-24
|8-11
|1-8
|5
|2
|33
|Robinson
|24:16
|2-4
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|2
|4
|Grimes
|25:05
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|5
|Quickley
|31:28
|6-12
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|3
|15
|Hart
|32:25
|2-4
|2-2
|2-8
|4
|3
|8
|Hartenstein
|23:44
|0-2
|0-0
|3-11
|2
|1
|0
|McBride
|16:32
|3-5
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|1
|8
|Toppin
|12:14
|4-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|9
|Totals
|240:00
|42-88
|17-21
|12-46
|18
|18
|112
Percentages: FG .477, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Randle 3-12, Hart 2-4, McBride 2-4, Grimes 1-3, Quickley 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Barrett 1-8).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Grimes, Hartenstein, Robinson).
Turnovers: 11 (Hart 3, Randle 3, Grimes 2, Barrett, Quickley, Robinson).
Steals: 8 (McBride 3, Hartenstein 2, Quickley, Randle, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown Jr.
|28:17
|0-8
|3-4
|1-2
|4
|3
|3
|Vanderbilt
|24:05
|1-3
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|2
|Davis
|37:14
|8-18
|1-5
|6-16
|4
|1
|17
|Beasley
|25:41
|4-12
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|10
|Russell
|35:16
|13-19
|1-1
|2-5
|8
|3
|33
|Hachimura
|27:25
|5-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|12
|Schroder
|26:00
|6-11
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|14
|Reaves
|25:15
|4-6
|4-5
|0-1
|4
|1
|13
|Gabriel
|10:46
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|43-89
|10-17
|10-37
|24
|17
|108
Percentages: FG .483, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Russell 6-11, Hachimura 2-3, Beasley 2-8, Reaves 1-2, Schroder 1-3, Davis 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, Russell).
Turnovers: 11 (Reaves 3, Russell 3, Schroder 2, Davis, Gabriel, Vanderbilt).
Steals: 6 (Vanderbilt 3, Davis 2, Schroder).
Technical Fouls: Lakers, 3:04 first; Lakers, 3:10 second.
|New York
|31
|31
|23
|27
|—
|112
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|32
|27
|22
|—
|108
A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.