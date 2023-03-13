FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrett38:3012-275-60-52230
Randle35:4611-248-111-85233
Robinson24:162-40-04-5024
Grimes25:052-40-00-4135
Quickley31:286-122-20-23315
Hart32:252-42-22-8438
Hartenstein23:440-20-03-11210
McBride16:323-50-02-2118
Toppin12:144-60-00-1019
Totals240:0042-8817-2112-461818112

Percentages: FG .477, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Randle 3-12, Hart 2-4, McBride 2-4, Grimes 1-3, Quickley 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Barrett 1-8).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Grimes, Hartenstein, Robinson).

Turnovers: 11 (Hart 3, Randle 3, Grimes 2, Barrett, Quickley, Robinson).

Steals: 8 (McBride 3, Hartenstein 2, Quickley, Randle, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown Jr.28:170-83-41-2433
Vanderbilt24:051-30-01-5222
Davis37:148-181-56-164117
Beasley25:414-120-00-20110
Russell35:1613-191-12-58333
Hachimura27:255-90-00-30312
Schroder26:006-111-20-11214
Reaves25:154-64-50-14113
Gabriel10:462-30-00-2114
Totals240:0043-8910-1710-372417108

Percentages: FG .483, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Russell 6-11, Hachimura 2-3, Beasley 2-8, Reaves 1-2, Schroder 1-3, Davis 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, Russell).

Turnovers: 11 (Reaves 3, Russell 3, Schroder 2, Davis, Gabriel, Vanderbilt).

Steals: 6 (Vanderbilt 3, Davis 2, Schroder).

Technical Fouls: Lakers, 3:04 first; Lakers, 3:10 second.

New York31312327112
L.A. Lakers27322722108

A_18,997 (18,997). T_2:19.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

