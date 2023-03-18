|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|31:13
|6-12
|2-3
|1-5
|7
|3
|14
|Porter Jr.
|30:12
|4-10
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|11
|Jokic
|36:51
|11-18
|1-1
|2-10
|8
|2
|24
|Caldwell-Pope
|37:15
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Murray
|34:45
|9-14
|2-3
|0-4
|6
|4
|25
|Brown
|27:55
|3-6
|5-6
|1-4
|6
|3
|11
|Green
|18:59
|4-5
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|12
|Braun
|13:53
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|5
|Bryant
|8:57
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|43-84
|12-15
|6-33
|30
|21
|110
Percentages: FG .512, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Murray 5-7, Porter Jr. 3-7, Green 2-2, Braun 1-4, Jokic 1-5, Brown 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Braun, Jokic).
Turnovers: 13 (Jokic 6, Brown 2, Murray 2, Braun, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon).
Steals: 3 (Braun, Gordon, Murray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barrett
|34:27
|8-13
|5-6
|1-4
|2
|2
|21
|Randle
|36:19
|6-15
|7-7
|0-7
|4
|2
|20
|Robinson
|26:27
|3-4
|2-2
|7-9
|3
|2
|8
|Brunson
|31:49
|9-20
|4-4
|0-2
|5
|2
|24
|Grimes
|20:05
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|9
|Hart
|31:59
|4-5
|4-4
|3-8
|5
|4
|13
|Quickley
|25:40
|3-9
|3-5
|1-3
|2
|0
|10
|Hartenstein
|21:33
|3-5
|0-0
|3-9
|1
|2
|6
|Toppin
|11:41
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|41-83
|25-28
|15-43
|23
|16
|116
Percentages: FG .494, FT .893.
3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Grimes 3-5, Brunson 2-5, Hart 1-2, Toppin 1-4, Randle 1-6, Quickley 1-7, Barrett 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Grimes, Hartenstein, Robinson, Toppin).
Turnovers: 12 (Quickley 3, Randle 3, Toppin 2, Brunson, Grimes, Hartenstein, Robinson).
Steals: 9 (Hart 3, Hartenstein 2, Grimes, Quickley, Randle, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: coach Tom Thibodeau, 6:49 third.
|Denver
|28
|39
|24
|19
|—
|110
|New York
|36
|26
|29
|25
|—
|116
A_19,812 (19,812). T_2:08.
