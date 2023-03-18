FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon31:136-122-31-57314
Porter Jr.30:124-100-01-50111
Jokic36:5111-181-12-108224
Caldwell-Pope37:152-70-00-1124
Murray34:459-142-30-46425
Brown27:553-65-61-46311
Green18:594-52-20-01212
Braun13:532-70-00-3035
Bryant8:572-50-01-1114
Totals240:0043-8412-156-333021110

Percentages: FG .512, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Murray 5-7, Porter Jr. 3-7, Green 2-2, Braun 1-4, Jokic 1-5, Brown 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Braun, Jokic).

Turnovers: 13 (Jokic 6, Brown 2, Murray 2, Braun, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon).

Steals: 3 (Braun, Gordon, Murray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrett34:278-135-61-42221
Randle36:196-157-70-74220
Robinson26:273-42-27-9328
Brunson31:499-204-40-25224
Grimes20:053-70-00-1109
Hart31:594-54-43-85413
Quickley25:403-93-51-32010
Hartenstein21:333-50-03-9126
Toppin11:412-50-00-0025
Totals240:0041-8325-2815-432316116

Percentages: FG .494, FT .893.

3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Grimes 3-5, Brunson 2-5, Hart 1-2, Toppin 1-4, Randle 1-6, Quickley 1-7, Barrett 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Grimes, Hartenstein, Robinson, Toppin).

Turnovers: 12 (Quickley 3, Randle 3, Toppin 2, Brunson, Grimes, Hartenstein, Robinson).

Steals: 9 (Hart 3, Hartenstein 2, Grimes, Quickley, Randle, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: coach Tom Thibodeau, 6:49 third.

Denver28392419110
New York36262925116

A_19,812 (19,812). T_2:08.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you