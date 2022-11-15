FGFTReb
Barrett37:285-188-140-34218
Randle31:135-113-31-51215
Hartenstein22:101-40-02-9142
Brunson34:2410-204-41-38525
Reddish33:017-133-30-11119
Quickley25:315-100-00-32513
Sims24:345-71-18-132511
Toppin18:033-40-01-6419
Rose13:363-60-00-0306
Totals240:0044-9319-2513-432625118

Percentages: FG .473, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Toppin 3-4, Quickley 3-6, Reddish 2-5, Randle 2-6, Brunson 1-4, Hartenstein 0-1, Rose 0-1, Barrett 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hartenstein, Randle, Reddish).

Turnovers: 12 (Brunson 4, Randle 4, Reddish 2, Barrett, Rose).

Steals: 10 (Quickley 4, Brunson 3, Hartenstein, Reddish, Sims).

Technical Fouls: Knicks, 3:27 third.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen29:325-111-24-64413
Olynyk28:377-1311-132-112527
Vanderbilt24:201-10-22-9112
Clarkson33:325-162-20-25115
Conley33:533-103-31-47510
Beasley23:525-121-11-40114
Kessler17:564-40-03-7128
Sexton17:241-51-10-1423
Fontecchio16:473-60-02-4209
Horton-Tucker14:072-56-60-13110
Totals240:0036-8325-3015-492922111

Percentages: FG .434, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 14-43, .326 (Fontecchio 3-5, Beasley 3-8, Clarkson 3-11, Markkanen 2-5, Olynyk 2-5, Conley 1-6, Sexton 0-1, Horton-Tucker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Markkanen 2, Beasley, Fontecchio, Kessler).

Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Horton-Tucker 3, Olynyk 3, Kessler 2, Markkanen 2, Beasley, Conley, Fontecchio, Sexton, Vanderbilt).

Steals: 7 (Conley 4, Kessler, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).

Technical Fouls: None.

New York23382235118
Utah27312726111

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:11.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

