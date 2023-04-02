FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Avdija34:253-82-20-3549
Kispert34:0410-195-50-30129
Gafford27:562-20-01-7034
Davis30:136-112-40-63316
Wright31:373-91-21-5708
Goodwin24:325-110-03-76211
Jackson17:541-42-20-1124
Gibson16:334-82-20-21214
Nunn13:004-60-00-20011
Cooks3:310-00-00-1110
Gill3:311-11-10-1003
Huff2:440-00-00-0200
Totals240:0039-7915-185-382618109

Percentages: FG .494, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (Gibson 4-5, Kispert 4-11, Nunn 3-4, Davis 2-6, Avdija 1-3, Goodwin 1-3, Wright 1-3, Jackson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gafford 2, Avdija, Cooks, Jackson).

Turnovers: 18 (Avdija 8, Nunn 3, Gafford 2, Gibson 2, Wright 2, Kispert).

Steals: 9 (Wright 4, Avdija 3, Goodwin, Nunn).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grimes41:189-173-40-25327
Toppin33:009-150-00-14221
Robinson25:553-42-24-11428
Brunson39:1211-204-50-38227
Quickley37:058-183-40-65522
Hart25:461-40-01-6312
Hartenstein22:054-51-32-8219
McBride8:571-40-00-0002
Fournier6:420-10-00-2010
Totals240:0046-8813-187-393117118

Percentages: FG .523, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Grimes 6-11, Quickley 3-6, Toppin 3-8, Brunson 1-3, Fournier 0-1, Hart 0-1, McBride 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hart, Hartenstein, Robinson, Toppin).

Turnovers: 11 (Brunson 5, Fournier 2, Hart, Hartenstein, Quickley, Toppin).

Steals: 12 (Brunson 3, Quickley 3, Hartenstein 2, Robinson 2, Toppin 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington31301830109
New York34193332118

A_19,812 (19,812). T_2:02.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

