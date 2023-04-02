|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Avdija
|34:25
|3-8
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|4
|9
|Kispert
|34:04
|10-19
|5-5
|0-3
|0
|1
|29
|Gafford
|27:56
|2-2
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|3
|4
|Davis
|30:13
|6-11
|2-4
|0-6
|3
|3
|16
|Wright
|31:37
|3-9
|1-2
|1-5
|7
|0
|8
|Goodwin
|24:32
|5-11
|0-0
|3-7
|6
|2
|11
|Jackson
|17:54
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Gibson
|16:33
|4-8
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|14
|Nunn
|13:00
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|11
|Cooks
|3:31
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Gill
|3:31
|1-1
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Huff
|2:44
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-79
|15-18
|5-38
|26
|18
|109
Percentages: FG .494, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (Gibson 4-5, Kispert 4-11, Nunn 3-4, Davis 2-6, Avdija 1-3, Goodwin 1-3, Wright 1-3, Jackson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gafford 2, Avdija, Cooks, Jackson).
Turnovers: 18 (Avdija 8, Nunn 3, Gafford 2, Gibson 2, Wright 2, Kispert).
Steals: 9 (Wright 4, Avdija 3, Goodwin, Nunn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grimes
|41:18
|9-17
|3-4
|0-2
|5
|3
|27
|Toppin
|33:00
|9-15
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|21
|Robinson
|25:55
|3-4
|2-2
|4-11
|4
|2
|8
|Brunson
|39:12
|11-20
|4-5
|0-3
|8
|2
|27
|Quickley
|37:05
|8-18
|3-4
|0-6
|5
|5
|22
|Hart
|25:46
|1-4
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|1
|2
|Hartenstein
|22:05
|4-5
|1-3
|2-8
|2
|1
|9
|McBride
|8:57
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Fournier
|6:42
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-88
|13-18
|7-39
|31
|17
|118
Percentages: FG .523, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Grimes 6-11, Quickley 3-6, Toppin 3-8, Brunson 1-3, Fournier 0-1, Hart 0-1, McBride 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hart, Hartenstein, Robinson, Toppin).
Turnovers: 11 (Brunson 5, Fournier 2, Hart, Hartenstein, Quickley, Toppin).
Steals: 12 (Brunson 3, Quickley 3, Hartenstein 2, Robinson 2, Toppin 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|31
|30
|18
|30
|—
|109
|New York
|34
|19
|33
|32
|—
|118
A_19,812 (19,812). T_2:02.
