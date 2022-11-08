FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrett36:477-185-60-55022
Randle32:309-155-62-83531
Sims16:522-20-01-4054
Brunson33:349-143-31-58323
Reddish28:432-82-20-0028
Toppin25:464-104-41-73115
Hartenstein20:511-32-22-6244
Quickley16:413-62-21-4129
Rose13:341-100-01-3102
Fournier12:051-30-00-1312
Arcidiacono0:510-00-00-0000
McBride0:510-00-00-0000
Mykhailiuk0:510-00-00-0000
Totals240:0039-8923-259-432623120

Percentages: FG .438, FT .920.

3-Point Goals: 19-48, .396 (Randle 8-13, Barrett 3-7, Toppin 3-8, Brunson 2-5, Reddish 2-5, Quickley 1-2, Hartenstein 0-1, Fournier 0-2, Rose 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hartenstein, Sims).

Turnovers: 16 (Randle 5, Brunson 3, Fournier 2, Toppin 2, Barrett, Hartenstein, Quickley, Sims).

Steals: 13 (Toppin 4, Rose 3, Barrett 2, Fournier 2, Quickley 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson24:464-60-00-2219
McDaniels16:333-60-01-2166
Towns38:059-126-60-137125
Edwards37:345-145-61-91116
Russell30:494-122-40-28114
Prince21:301-60-00-3232
Reid18:175-81-22-20211
McLaughlin15:501-42-20-1424
Rivers15:432-54-40-2109
Nowell10:343-50-00-2118
Forbes7:481-30-00-0103
Knight2:300-00-00-1000
Totals240:0038-8120-244-392818107

Percentages: FG .469, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 11-41, .268 (Russell 4-10, Nowell 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Forbes 1-3, Towns 1-3, Rivers 1-4, Edwards 1-7, McDaniels 0-2, Prince 0-2, McLaughlin 0-3, Reid 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Russell 2, Anderson, McLaughlin, Nowell, Reid, Rivers, Towns).

Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 3, Russell 3, Towns 3, McDaniels 2, McLaughlin 2, Prince 2, Forbes, Rivers).

Steals: 7 (Anderson 2, Towns 2, Edwards, Forbes, Russell).

Technical Fouls: Timberwolves, 11:31 second.

New York38382717120
Minnesota29232827107

A_14,524 (19,356). T_2:17.

