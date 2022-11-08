NEW YORK (120)
Barrett 7-18 5-6 22, Randle 9-15 5-6 31, Sims 2-2 0-0 4, Brunson 9-14 3-3 23, Reddish 2-8 2-2 8, Toppin 4-10 4-4 15, Hartenstein 1-3 2-2 4, Fournier 1-3 0-0 2, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 3-6 2-2 9, Rose 1-10 0-0 2. Totals 39-89 23-25 120.
MINNESOTA (107)
Anderson 4-6 0-0 9, McDaniels 3-6 0-0 6, Towns 9-12 6-6 25, Edwards 5-14 5-6 16, Russell 4-12 2-4 14, Prince 1-6 0-0 2, Reid 5-8 1-2 11, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 1-3 0-0 3, McLaughlin 1-4 2-2 4, Nowell 3-5 0-0 8, Rivers 2-5 4-4 9. Totals 38-81 20-24 107.
|New York
|38
|38
|27
|17
|—
|120
|Minnesota
|29
|23
|28
|27
|—
|107
3-Point Goals_New York 19-48 (Randle 8-13, Barrett 3-7, Toppin 3-8, Brunson 2-5, Reddish 2-5, Quickley 1-2, Hartenstein 0-1, Fournier 0-2, Rose 0-5), Minnesota 11-41 (Russell 4-10, Nowell 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Forbes 1-3, Towns 1-3, Rivers 1-4, Edwards 1-7, McDaniels 0-2, Prince 0-2, McLaughlin 0-3, Reid 0-3). Fouled Out_New York None, Minnesota 1 (McDaniels). Rebounds_New York 43 (Randle 8), Minnesota 39 (Towns 13). Assists_New York 26 (Brunson 8), Minnesota 28 (Russell 8). Total Fouls_New York 23, Minnesota 18. A_14,524 (19,356)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.