UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen34:579-238-104-53129
Olynyk26:054-72-20-31511
Kessler35:102-30-04-15134
Clarkson39:3710-233-32-63324
Sexton30:326-122-51-25615
Horton-Tucker27:258-126-80-27223
Agbaji19:012-20-00-1115
Gay13:074-50-00-2129
Azubuike9:390-00-00-2100
Fontecchio4:270-10-00-0010
Totals240:0045-8821-2811-382324120

Percentages: FG .511, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Markkanen 3-10, Agbaji 1-1, Gay 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Olynyk 1-3, Sexton 1-4, Clarkson 1-8, Fontecchio 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Markkanen 3, Kessler 2, Azubuike, Horton-Tucker).

Turnovers: 10 (Clarkson 3, Gay 2, Sexton 2, Horton-Tucker, Kessler, Olynyk).

Steals: 3 (Gay, Horton-Tucker, Olynyk).

Technical Fouls: Jazz, 5:12 second; Jazz, 3:12 third.

NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrett33:456-156-81-63620
Randle38:5812-264-51-62231
Sims23:121-50-05-10142
Brunson38:5811-2214-150-35238
Grimes22:210-31-20-1101
Hart25:393-63-44-74411
Hartenstein24:483-50-06-14136
Quickley23:176-90-23-51315
Toppin9:021-40-20-0002
Totals240:0043-9528-3820-521824126

Percentages: FG .453, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Quickley 3-6, Randle 3-11, Hart 2-3, Brunson 2-5, Barrett 2-6, Grimes 0-2, Toppin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Grimes, Hartenstein, Quickley, Sims).

Turnovers: 6 (Barrett, Brunson, Grimes, Hart, Quickley, Randle).

Steals: 6 (Hart 4, Brunson, Quickley).

Technical Fouls: coach Tom Thibodeau, 11:44 fourth; Barrett, 00:23 fourth.

Utah28282836120
New York33292539126

A_19,339 (19,812). T_2:16.

