|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|34:57
|9-23
|8-10
|4-5
|3
|1
|29
|Olynyk
|26:05
|4-7
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|5
|11
|Kessler
|35:10
|2-3
|0-0
|4-15
|1
|3
|4
|Clarkson
|39:37
|10-23
|3-3
|2-6
|3
|3
|24
|Sexton
|30:32
|6-12
|2-5
|1-2
|5
|6
|15
|Horton-Tucker
|27:25
|8-12
|6-8
|0-2
|7
|2
|23
|Agbaji
|19:01
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Gay
|13:07
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|Azubuike
|9:39
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Fontecchio
|4:27
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-88
|21-28
|11-38
|23
|24
|120
Percentages: FG .511, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Markkanen 3-10, Agbaji 1-1, Gay 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Olynyk 1-3, Sexton 1-4, Clarkson 1-8, Fontecchio 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Markkanen 3, Kessler 2, Azubuike, Horton-Tucker).
Turnovers: 10 (Clarkson 3, Gay 2, Sexton 2, Horton-Tucker, Kessler, Olynyk).
Steals: 3 (Gay, Horton-Tucker, Olynyk).
Technical Fouls: Jazz, 5:12 second; Jazz, 3:12 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barrett
|33:45
|6-15
|6-8
|1-6
|3
|6
|20
|Randle
|38:58
|12-26
|4-5
|1-6
|2
|2
|31
|Sims
|23:12
|1-5
|0-0
|5-10
|1
|4
|2
|Brunson
|38:58
|11-22
|14-15
|0-3
|5
|2
|38
|Grimes
|22:21
|0-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|Hart
|25:39
|3-6
|3-4
|4-7
|4
|4
|11
|Hartenstein
|24:48
|3-5
|0-0
|6-14
|1
|3
|6
|Quickley
|23:17
|6-9
|0-2
|3-5
|1
|3
|15
|Toppin
|9:02
|1-4
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|43-95
|28-38
|20-52
|18
|24
|126
Percentages: FG .453, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Quickley 3-6, Randle 3-11, Hart 2-3, Brunson 2-5, Barrett 2-6, Grimes 0-2, Toppin 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Grimes, Hartenstein, Quickley, Sims).
Turnovers: 6 (Barrett, Brunson, Grimes, Hart, Quickley, Randle).
Steals: 6 (Hart 4, Brunson, Quickley).
Technical Fouls: coach Tom Thibodeau, 11:44 fourth; Barrett, 00:23 fourth.
|Utah
|28
|28
|28
|36
|—
|120
|New York
|33
|29
|25
|39
|—
|126
A_19,339 (19,812). T_2:16.
