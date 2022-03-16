FGFTReb
Watford31:524-113-42-85411
Winslow18:563-100-02-7227
Eubanks29:355-80-01-95310
Hart27:596-153-40-53217
Williams28:576-150-21-22214
Dunn27:356-90-00-17313
Elleby21:573-51-22-4038
Johnson17:413-50-01-1247
McLemore14:152-50-00-1056
Brown III11:331-30-21-2022
Blevins4:500-20-00-1000
Hughes4:501-30-00-0013
Totals240:0040-917-1410-41263198

Percentages: FG .440, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (McLemore 2-3, Hart 2-6, Williams 2-6, Dunn 1-1, Elleby 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Hughes 1-3, Winslow 1-6, Blevins 0-1, Brown III 0-1, Watford 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Johnson).

Turnovers: 11 (Dunn 2, Hart 2, Williams 2, Elleby, Eubanks, Johnson, McLemore, Watford).

Steals: 1 (Dunn).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrett40:1610-206-72-45131
Randle33:485-1810-121-97220
Robinson24:063-31-22-6017
Burks27:073-93-30-62210
Fournier27:525-100-11-26214
Quickley25:294-57-80-56318
Sims23:542-31-23-7025
McBride19:381-14-40-4317
Toppin14:126-100-00-32013
Arcidiacono3:381-10-00-1003
Totals240:0040-8032-399-473114128

Percentages: FG .500, FT .821.

3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Barrett 5-11, Fournier 4-9, Quickley 3-3, Arcidiacono 1-1, McBride 1-1, Burks 1-4, Toppin 1-4, Randle 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Robinson 5, Barrett, Randle, Sims).

Turnovers: 10 (Quickley 2, Randle 2, Robinson 2, Sims 2, Barrett, Fournier).

Steals: 9 (Barrett 2, Fournier 2, McBride 2, Burks, Quickley, Randle).

Technical Fouls: None.

Portland2926192498
New York37292834128

A_18,213 (19,812). T_2:08.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

