|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Watford
|31:52
|4-11
|3-4
|2-8
|5
|4
|11
|Winslow
|18:56
|3-10
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|2
|7
|Eubanks
|29:35
|5-8
|0-0
|1-9
|5
|3
|10
|Hart
|27:59
|6-15
|3-4
|0-5
|3
|2
|17
|Williams
|28:57
|6-15
|0-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|14
|Dunn
|27:35
|6-9
|0-0
|0-1
|7
|3
|13
|Elleby
|21:57
|3-5
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|8
|Johnson
|17:41
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|4
|7
|McLemore
|14:15
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|6
|Brown III
|11:33
|1-3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Blevins
|4:50
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes
|4:50
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|40-91
|7-14
|10-41
|26
|31
|98
Percentages: FG .440, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (McLemore 2-3, Hart 2-6, Williams 2-6, Dunn 1-1, Elleby 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Hughes 1-3, Winslow 1-6, Blevins 0-1, Brown III 0-1, Watford 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Johnson).
Turnovers: 11 (Dunn 2, Hart 2, Williams 2, Elleby, Eubanks, Johnson, McLemore, Watford).
Steals: 1 (Dunn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barrett
|40:16
|10-20
|6-7
|2-4
|5
|1
|31
|Randle
|33:48
|5-18
|10-12
|1-9
|7
|2
|20
|Robinson
|24:06
|3-3
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|7
|Burks
|27:07
|3-9
|3-3
|0-6
|2
|2
|10
|Fournier
|27:52
|5-10
|0-1
|1-2
|6
|2
|14
|Quickley
|25:29
|4-5
|7-8
|0-5
|6
|3
|18
|Sims
|23:54
|2-3
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|2
|5
|McBride
|19:38
|1-1
|4-4
|0-4
|3
|1
|7
|Toppin
|14:12
|6-10
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|13
|Arcidiacono
|3:38
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|40-80
|32-39
|9-47
|31
|14
|128
Percentages: FG .500, FT .821.
3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Barrett 5-11, Fournier 4-9, Quickley 3-3, Arcidiacono 1-1, McBride 1-1, Burks 1-4, Toppin 1-4, Randle 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Robinson 5, Barrett, Randle, Sims).
Turnovers: 10 (Quickley 2, Randle 2, Robinson 2, Sims 2, Barrett, Fournier).
Steals: 9 (Barrett 2, Fournier 2, McBride 2, Burks, Quickley, Randle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Portland
|29
|26
|19
|24
|—
|98
|New York
|37
|29
|28
|34
|—
|128
A_18,213 (19,812). T_2:08.