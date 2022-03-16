PORTLAND (98)
Watford 4-11 3-4 11, Winslow 3-10 0-0 7, Eubanks 5-8 0-0 10, Hart 6-15 3-4 17, Williams 6-15 0-2 14, Brown III 1-3 0-2 2, Elleby 3-5 1-2 8, Blevins 0-2 0-0 0, Dunn 6-9 0-0 13, Hughes 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, McLemore 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-91 7-14 98.
NEW YORK (128)
Barrett 10-20 6-7 31, Randle 5-18 10-12 20, Robinson 3-3 1-2 7, Burks 3-9 3-3 10, Fournier 5-10 0-1 14, Toppin 6-10 0-0 13, Sims 2-3 1-2 5, Arcidiacono 1-1 0-0 3, McBride 1-1 4-4 7, Quickley 4-5 7-8 18. Totals 40-80 32-39 128.
|Portland
|29
|26
|19
|24
|—
|98
|New York
|37
|29
|28
|34
|—
|128
3-Point Goals_Portland 11-34 (McLemore 2-3, Hart 2-6, Williams 2-6, Dunn 1-1, Elleby 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Hughes 1-3, Winslow 1-6, Blevins 0-1, Brown III 0-1, Watford 0-3), New York 16-38 (Barrett 5-11, Fournier 4-9, Quickley 3-3, Arcidiacono 1-1, McBride 1-1, Burks 1-4, Toppin 1-4, Randle 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 41 (Eubanks 9), New York 47 (Randle 9). Assists_Portland 26 (Dunn 7), New York 31 (Randle 7). Total Fouls_Portland 31, New York 14. A_18,213 (19,812)