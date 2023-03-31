FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrett29:576-170-00-71314
Toppin18:355-70-01-11112
Robinson22:154-52-39-141110
Brunson37:3618-325-82-49148
Grimes35:594-93-31-32214
Quickley30:045-162-31-44114
Hart29:254-42-31-71211
Hartenstein25:452-21-41-8415
McBride10:231-10-00-0102
Totals240:0049-9315-2416-482412130

Percentages: FG .527, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 17-36, .472 (Brunson 7-12, Grimes 3-8, Toppin 2-2, Quickley 2-6, Barrett 2-7, Hart 1-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Hartenstein 3, Robinson 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Barrett 2, Brunson 2, Quickley 2, Robinson).

Steals: 6 (Hartenstein 2, Robinson 2, Grimes, Quickley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CLEVELANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
LeVert37:005-121-10-47115
Stevens24:291-60-01-7142
E.Mobley41:046-82-30-75114
Garland37:568-192-20-39220
Mitchell39:5116-234-50-45542
Osman20:444-92-21-12314
Wade12:572-40-00-3005
Neto9:410-10-01-3210
Rubio9:221-30-00-0222
Lopez6:561-10-00-1022
Totals240:0044-8611-133-333321116

Percentages: FG .512, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Mitchell 6-9, LeVert 4-7, Osman 4-8, Garland 2-4, Wade 1-3, Neto 0-1, Rubio 0-2, Stevens 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (E.Mobley 3, Stevens 2, LeVert, Mitchell, Osman, Wade).

Turnovers: 10 (Mitchell 4, Garland 2, LeVert 2, Osman, Stevens).

Steals: 2 (LeVert, Stevens).

Technical Fouls: None.

New York42372625130
Cleveland47253014116

A_19,432 (19,432). T_2:09.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you