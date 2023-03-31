|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barrett
|29:57
|6-17
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|3
|14
|Toppin
|18:35
|5-7
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|12
|Robinson
|22:15
|4-5
|2-3
|9-14
|1
|1
|10
|Brunson
|37:36
|18-32
|5-8
|2-4
|9
|1
|48
|Grimes
|35:59
|4-9
|3-3
|1-3
|2
|2
|14
|Quickley
|30:04
|5-16
|2-3
|1-4
|4
|1
|14
|Hart
|29:25
|4-4
|2-3
|1-7
|1
|2
|11
|Hartenstein
|25:45
|2-2
|1-4
|1-8
|4
|1
|5
|McBride
|10:23
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|49-93
|15-24
|16-48
|24
|12
|130
Percentages: FG .527, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 17-36, .472 (Brunson 7-12, Grimes 3-8, Toppin 2-2, Quickley 2-6, Barrett 2-7, Hart 1-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Hartenstein 3, Robinson 2).
Turnovers: 7 (Barrett 2, Brunson 2, Quickley 2, Robinson).
Steals: 6 (Hartenstein 2, Robinson 2, Grimes, Quickley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEVELAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|LeVert
|37:00
|5-12
|1-1
|0-4
|7
|1
|15
|Stevens
|24:29
|1-6
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|4
|2
|E.Mobley
|41:04
|6-8
|2-3
|0-7
|5
|1
|14
|Garland
|37:56
|8-19
|2-2
|0-3
|9
|2
|20
|Mitchell
|39:51
|16-23
|4-5
|0-4
|5
|5
|42
|Osman
|20:44
|4-9
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|3
|14
|Wade
|12:57
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|5
|Neto
|9:41
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|Rubio
|9:22
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|2
|Lopez
|6:56
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|44-86
|11-13
|3-33
|33
|21
|116
Percentages: FG .512, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Mitchell 6-9, LeVert 4-7, Osman 4-8, Garland 2-4, Wade 1-3, Neto 0-1, Rubio 0-2, Stevens 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (E.Mobley 3, Stevens 2, LeVert, Mitchell, Osman, Wade).
Turnovers: 10 (Mitchell 4, Garland 2, LeVert 2, Osman, Stevens).
Steals: 2 (LeVert, Stevens).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New York
|42
|37
|26
|25
|—
|130
|Cleveland
|47
|25
|30
|14
|—
|116
A_19,432 (19,432). T_2:09.
