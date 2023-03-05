NEW YORK (131)
Barrett 10-22 6-9 29, Randle 11-22 4-4 31, Robinson 5-8 3-6 13, Grimes 1-2 1-2 4, Quickley 15-28 3-4 38, Toppin 2-3 2-2 6, Hartenstein 0-2 0-0 0, Hart 3-5 3-5 10, McBride 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 47-95 22-32 131.
BOSTON (129)
Brown 12-25 3-3 29, Tatum 12-30 10-12 40, Horford 7-15 0-0 20, Smart 4-13 2-2 13, White 4-12 3-4 12, Hauser 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 2-7 4-4 9, Muscala 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 43-109 22-25 129.
|New York
|31
|23
|34
|25
|8
|10
|—
|131
|Boston
|34
|27
|26
|26
|8
|8
|—
|129
3-Point Goals_New York 15-41 (Quickley 5-12, Randle 5-13, Barrett 3-9, Grimes 1-2, Hart 1-2, Toppin 0-1, McBride 0-2), Boston 21-59 (Horford 6-10, Tatum 6-17, Smart 3-11, Brown 2-5, Muscala 1-3, Hauser 1-4, White 1-4, Williams 1-5). Fouled Out_New York None, Boston 1 (Smart). Rebounds_New York 54 (Robinson 14), Boston 54 (Horford 14). Assists_New York 18 (Quickley 7), Boston 27 (Horford, Tatum 6). Total Fouls_New York 27, Boston 28. A_19,156 (18,624)
