PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34686111
Segura 2b401002.229
Hoskins 1b401002.200
Harper dh411101.253
Castellanos rf400002.286
Realmuto c310011.256
Schwarber lf423300.200
Bohm 3b311000.309
Camargo ss411201.268
Herrera cf400002.318

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals391015918
Nimmo cf511000.265
Lindor ss421002.281
McNeil lf524100.361
1-Jankowski pr-lf000000.318
Alonso dh421110.250
Escobar 3b522002.263
Do.Smith 1b414300.250
Marte rf401300.225
Guillorme 2b401101.258
Nido c400003.188

Philadelphia010201002_681
New York02013031x_10150

1-ran for McNeil in the 8th.

E_Segura (2). LOB_Philadelphia 3, New York 7. 2B_Guillorme (3), Do.Smith (2), McNeil 2 (7). HR_Schwarber 2 (7), off Scherzer; Harper (4), off Scherzer; Camargo (2), off López. RBIs_Schwarber 3 (16), Harper (15), Camargo 2 (8), Marte 3 (18), Guillorme (1), Do.Smith 3 (7), Alonso (18), McNeil (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos); New York 5 (Nido 2, Escobar 2, Guillorme). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 3; New York 6 for 16.

Runners moved up_Marte, Guillorme. GIDP_Hoskins.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, L, 1-241-386513854.50
Alvarado2-310001123.68
Hand100001101.69
Norwood1-333201245.40
Sánchez12-331102295.40
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, W, 4-0654419942.61
Rodríguez, H, 3110001195.19
Lugo110000103.86
López112201199.00

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 3-3, Sánchez 3-2. IBB_off Eflin (Alonso). HBP_Sánchez (Lindor), López (Bohm). PB_Realmuto (2), Nido (1).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:20. A_30,608 (41,922).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

