|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|1
|11
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.200
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Camargo ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|9
|1
|8
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|McNeil lf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.361
|1-Jankowski pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Alonso dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.225
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Philadelphia
|010
|201
|002_6
|8
|1
|New York
|020
|130
|31x_10
|15
|0
1-ran for McNeil in the 8th.
E_Segura (2). LOB_Philadelphia 3, New York 7. 2B_Guillorme (3), Do.Smith (2), McNeil 2 (7). HR_Schwarber 2 (7), off Scherzer; Harper (4), off Scherzer; Camargo (2), off López. RBIs_Schwarber 3 (16), Harper (15), Camargo 2 (8), Marte 3 (18), Guillorme (1), Do.Smith 3 (7), Alonso (18), McNeil (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos); New York 5 (Nido 2, Escobar 2, Guillorme). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 3; New York 6 for 16.
Runners moved up_Marte, Guillorme. GIDP_Hoskins.
DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 1-2
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|1
|3
|85
|4.50
|Alvarado
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.68
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.69
|Norwood
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|24
|5.40
|Sánchez
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|5.40
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 4-0
|6
|5
|4
|4
|1
|9
|94
|2.61
|Rodríguez, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.19
|Lugo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|López
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 3-3, Sánchez 3-2. IBB_off Eflin (Alonso). HBP_Sánchez (Lindor), López (Bohm). PB_Realmuto (2), Nido (1).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:20. A_30,608 (41,922).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.