|Philadelphia
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|9
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McNeil lf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Alonso dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|4
|3
|Camargo ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|201
|002
|—
|6
|New York
|020
|130
|31x
|—
|10
E_Segura (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 3, New York 7. 2B_Guillorme (3), Do.Smith (2), McNeil 2 (7). HR_Schwarber 2 (7), Harper (4), Camargo (2).
|4
|8
|6
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Sánchez (Lindor), López (Bohm).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:20. A_30,608 (41,922).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.