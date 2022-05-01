PhiladelphiaNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34686Totals3910159
Segura 2b4010Nimmo cf5110
Hoskins 1b4010Lindor ss4210
Harper dh4111McNeil lf5241
Castellanos rf4000Jankowski pr-lf0000
Realmuto c3100Alonso dh4211
Schwarber lf4233Escobar 3b5220
Bohm 3b3110Do.Smith 1b4143
Camargo ss4112Marte rf4013
Herrera cf4000Guillorme 2b4011
Nido c4000

Philadelphia0102010026
New York02013031x10

E_Segura (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 3, New York 7. 2B_Guillorme (3), Do.Smith (2), McNeil 2 (7). HR_Schwarber 2 (7), Harper (4), Camargo (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Eflin L,1-241-386513
Alvarado2-310001
Hand100001
Norwood1-333201
Sánchez12-331102
New York
Scherzer W,4-0654419
Rodríguez H,3110001
Lugo110000
López112201

HBP_Sánchez (Lindor), López (Bohm).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:20. A_30,608 (41,922).

