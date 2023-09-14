|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|13
|Carroll rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Marte 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|McCarthy rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Pham lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Lawlar ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|J.Peterson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Zavala p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Rivera 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Perdomo ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|11
|10
|11
|6
|8
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|a-Locastro ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|b-Araúz ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.138
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|Stewart rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Alvarez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.216
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Vientos 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Ortega lf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.230
|Arizona
|000
|000
|010_1
|4
|1
|New York
|002
|050
|13x_11
|10
|0
a-singled for Nimmo in the 8th. b-homered for Lindor in the 8th.
E_Lawlar (1). LOB_Arizona 5, New York 5. 2B_McCarthy (7), Nimmo (26), Alonso (18), Alvarez (10). HR_McNeil (9), off Kelly; Araúz (3), off McGough. RBIs_McCarthy (15), Nimmo 2 (60), Alonso (109), Stewart 2 (26), McNeil 2 (52), Alvarez (53), Araúz 3 (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Lawlar, Walker 2); New York 3 (Stewart 2, Vogelbach). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; New York 6 for 10.
Runners moved up_Carroll, McNeil.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, L, 11-7
|5
|6
|7
|7
|4
|7
|98
|3.45
|Mantiply
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|32
|5.40
|McGough
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|27
|4.73
|Zavala
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga, W, 11-7
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|103
|2.95
|Bickford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.85
|Brigham
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|4.89
Inherited runners-scored_McGough 1-1. WP_Senga.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:38. A_22,879 (42,136).
