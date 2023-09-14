ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31141213
Carroll rf-lf411001.278
Marte 2b200012.275
McCarthy rf101100.248
Pham lf201010.268
Lawlar ss100001.118
Walker 1b300002.261
J.Peterson 3b100000.194
Thomas cf400003.236
Gurriel Jr. dh300001.258
Zavala p100000.400
Moreno c300001.276
Rivera 3b-1b301001.263
Perdomo ss-2b300001.255

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3411101168
Nimmo cf412201.267
a-Locastro ph-lf111000.194
Lindor ss310011.250
b-Araúz ph-ss111300.138
Alonso 1b421110.226
Stewart rf511200.270
McNeil 2b411201.266
Alvarez c401103.216
Vogelbach dh311011.228
Vientos 3b321010.210
Ortega lf-cf200021.230

Arizona000000010_141
New York00205013x_11100

a-singled for Nimmo in the 8th. b-homered for Lindor in the 8th.

E_Lawlar (1). LOB_Arizona 5, New York 5. 2B_McCarthy (7), Nimmo (26), Alonso (18), Alvarez (10). HR_McNeil (9), off Kelly; Araúz (3), off McGough. RBIs_McCarthy (15), Nimmo 2 (60), Alonso (109), Stewart 2 (26), McNeil 2 (52), Alvarez (53), Araúz 3 (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Lawlar, Walker 2); New York 3 (Stewart 2, Vogelbach). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; New York 6 for 10.

Runners moved up_Carroll, McNeil.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly, L, 11-7567747983.45
Mantiply12-301020325.40
McGough2-343301274.73
Zavala2-30000060.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga, W, 11-762002101032.95
Bickford100001105.85
Brigham221102274.89

Inherited runners-scored_McGough 1-1. WP_Senga.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:38. A_22,879 (42,136).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you